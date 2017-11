Marcus & Martinus - «One Flight Away» (Στίχοι - Stixoi - Lyrics)

[Verse 1]

Hush now baby I know, I know

I know it’s crazy the days without you

It’s just too many

But that’s the way that it goes

And everyday day I know I’m working

With you to know

It’ll all be worth it

When I’m back in your arms I feel at home (Yeah-Yeah)

But then I’m back on the road

[Pre-Chorus]

Close your eyes

Make a wish or two

Soon I’ll be there with you

Giving you kisses and holdin’ you

No second guesses, all over you

[Chorus]

I’m just a million miles

Away way, way na

And I’ll be with you any

Day, day, day na

Can wait to get with you bae, bae, bae, baby

I know you hurtin’

But I’m just one flight away

You know

I’m missin’ you like

Cray, cray, crazy

But I’ll be with you any

Day, day, day, day

Can’t wait to get with you bae, bae, bae, baby

I know you hurtin’

But I’m just one flight away

[Verse 2]

On the runway on my way home

Wanna see you

Wanna takeoff

Gonna hit some tuberlance

Well you and me make perfect sense

It’s hard

So what I gotta do

I don’t have a clue

But please don’t move away from me

That’s true

You miss me and I miss you

Hush Hush

Baby Hush

You the only one I trust

Remember your my only crush

So baby

Don’t worry, don’t worry

I’m only one flight away

[Chorus]

I’m just a million miles

Away way, way na

And I’ll be with you any

Day, day, day na

Can wait to get with you bae, bae, bae, baby

I know you hurtin’

But I’m just one flight away

You know

I’m missin’ you like

Cray, cray, crazy

But I’ll be with you any

Day, day, day, day

Can’t wait to get with you bae, bae, bae, baby

I know you hurtin’

But I’m just one flight away

[Bridge]

Moments away from you

Moments away from you

Girl don’t worry, (Girl don’t worry) don’t worry

Don’t you worry (Don’t you worry)

[Pre-Chorus]

Close your eyes

Make a wish or two

Soon I’ll be there with you

Giving you kisses and holdin’ you

No second guesses, all over you

[Chorus]

I’m just a million miles

Away way, way na

And I’ll be with you any

Day, day, day na

Can wait to get with you bae, bae, bae, baby

I know you hurtin’

But I’m just one flight away

You know

I’m missin’ you like

Cray, cray, crazy

But I’ll be with you any

Day, day, day, day

Can’t wait to get with you bae, bae, bae, baby

I know you hurtin’

But I’m just one flight away