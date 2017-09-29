Το καινούριο τραγούδι του παρουσιάζει το δίδυμο των Marcus & Martinus που έχει προκαλέσει σκιρτήματα στις νεανικές καρδιές.
Οι Marcus & Martinus θα σε κάνουν να πιστέψεις στην αγάπη.
Μετά τις εκρηκτικές εμφανίσεις στην Αθήνα στην «Ημέρα Θετικής Ενέργειας» και στην ελληνική τηλεόραση, το δίδυμο που προκαλεί παροξυσμό στους θαυμαστές και τις θαυμάστριες επιστρέφει με νέο single και διάθεση για ατελείωτο χορό.
Με σχεδόν πέντε εκατομμύρια fans σε Instagram, Musical.ly και Vevo / YouTube σε συνδυασμό, με τη σκανδιναβική εφηβική αισθητική οι Marcus & Martinus βρίσκονται ένα βήμα πριν να γίνουν το επόμενο μεγάλο πανευρωπαϊκό φαινόμενο!
Μετά την αρχική τρέλα που δημιούργησαν σε όλη την περιοχή των σκανδιναβικών χωρών το περασμένο έτος, τα αγόρια έχουν τους τελευταίους μήνες επεκτείνει την φήμη τους σε νέα εδάφη, δημιουργώντας πανδαιμόνιο όταν επισκέπτονται χώρες σε όλη την Ευρώπη, από τη Γερμανία, την Ολλανδία και την Αυστρία μέχρι την Πολωνία και την Ελλάδα.
Το νέο single «Make You Believe In Love» διαθέτεται την παραγωγή του βραβευμένου με Grammy παραγωγού Red One (Lady Gaga, Nicki Minaj, One Direction, Jason Derulo) και θα συμπεριληφθεί στο επερχόμενο άλμπουμ των Marcus & Martinus με τίτλο «Times».
Ακούστε το στο Spotify:
[Intro: Marcus]
Noooooo
Pay no attention
Pay no attention
[Verse 1: Marcus]
To the fear not a doubt
Blocked them haters all around
They won’t bother us
They won’t bother
Pay no attention
I know that you’ve been hurt
And I know how to get you good
They won’t bother us
They won’t bother
They won’t bother us
[Pre-Chorus: Marcus & Martinus]
Na Na Na Na – Na Na Na Na
Put your skin, put your skin to mine
Na Na Na Na – Na Na Na Na
Put your skin to mine
[Chorus: Martinus]
Baby when you feel like this
When I feel like this
Tell me do you believe in love
Baby when it’s real like this
You admit like this
Does it make you believe in love?
I make you a believer
We can call it love
Baby when it’s real like this
You admit like this
Does it make believe in love?
Baby when you feel like this
When I feel like this
Tell me do you believe in love
Baby when it’s real like this
You admit like this
Does it make you believe in love?
I make you a believer
We can call it love
Baby when you feel like this
When I feel like this
Does it make you believe in love?
(Yeeeaaaah)
[Verse 2: Marcus]
Let me protect ya
From the crazy and the pain
You don’t gotta go insane
They won’t bother us
They won’t bother
Baby I’ll get ya
Hate is always gonna hate
We still gonna kill the game
They won’t bother us
They won’t bother us
They won’t bother
[Pre-Chorus: Marcus & Martinus]
Na Na Na Na – Na Na Na Na
Put your skin, put your skin to mine (oohh)
Na Na Na Na – Na Na Na Na
Put your skin to mine
[Chorus: Marcus & Martinus]
Baby when you feel like this
When I feel like this
Tell me do you believe in love
Baby when it’s real like this
You admit like this
Does it make you believe in love?
I make you a believer
We can call it love
Baby when you feel like this
When I feel like this
Does it make you believe in love?
(Yeeeaaaah)
Na Na Na Na – Na Na Na Na
Na Na Na Na – Na Na Na Na (Yeaahh)
I make you a believer
We can call it love
Baby when you feel like this
When I feel like this
Does it make you believe in love?
[Bridge: Marcus]
Make you believe in love
(Ohhh yeeeaahh)
With you
Pay no attention
To the fear not a doubt
Blocked them haters all around
They won’t bother us
They won’t bother
(Yeeeeeaaaahhhhhhhh)
[Chorus: Marcus & Martinus]
Baby when you feel like this
When I feel like this
Tell me do you believe in love
Baby when it’s real like this
You admit like this
Does it make you believe in love?
I make you a believer
We can call it love
Baby when you feel like this
When I feel like this
Does it make you believe in love?
(Believe in love)
Na Na Na Na – Na Na Na Na (Believe in love)
Na Na Na Na (ooooohhhhh)- Na Na Na Na
I make you a believer
We can call it love
Baby when you feel like this
When I feel like this
Does it make you believe in love?