Οι Marcus & Martinus θα σε κάνουν να πιστέψεις στην αγάπη.

Marcus & Martinus - «Make You Believe In Love» (Στίχοι - Stixoi - Lyrics)

[Intro: Marcus]

Noooooo

Pay no attention

Pay no attention

[Verse 1: Marcus]

To the fear not a doubt

Blocked them haters all around

They won’t bother us

They won’t bother

Pay no attention

I know that you’ve been hurt

And I know how to get you good

They won’t bother us

They won’t bother

They won’t bother us

[Pre-Chorus: Marcus & Martinus]

Na Na Na Na – Na Na Na Na

Put your skin, put your skin to mine

Na Na Na Na – Na Na Na Na

Put your skin to mine

[Chorus: Martinus]

Baby when you feel like this

When I feel like this

Tell me do you believe in love

Baby when it’s real like this

You admit like this

Does it make you believe in love?

I make you a believer

We can call it love

Baby when it’s real like this

You admit like this

Does it make believe in love?

Baby when you feel like this

When I feel like this

Tell me do you believe in love

Baby when it’s real like this

You admit like this

Does it make you believe in love?

I make you a believer

We can call it love

Baby when you feel like this

When I feel like this

Does it make you believe in love?

(Yeeeaaaah)

[Verse 2: Marcus]

Let me protect ya

From the crazy and the pain

You don’t gotta go insane

They won’t bother us

They won’t bother

Baby I’ll get ya

Hate is always gonna hate

We still gonna kill the game

They won’t bother us

They won’t bother us

They won’t bother

[Pre-Chorus: Marcus & Martinus]

Na Na Na Na – Na Na Na Na

Put your skin, put your skin to mine (oohh)

Na Na Na Na – Na Na Na Na

Put your skin to mine

[Chorus: Marcus & Martinus]

Baby when you feel like this

When I feel like this

Tell me do you believe in love

Baby when it’s real like this

You admit like this

Does it make you believe in love?

I make you a believer

We can call it love

Baby when you feel like this

When I feel like this

Does it make you believe in love?

(Yeeeaaaah)

Na Na Na Na – Na Na Na Na

Na Na Na Na – Na Na Na Na (Yeaahh)

I make you a believer

We can call it love

Baby when you feel like this

When I feel like this

Does it make you believe in love?

[Bridge: Marcus]

Make you believe in love

(Ohhh yeeeaahh)

With you

Pay no attention

To the fear not a doubt

Blocked them haters all around

They won’t bother us

They won’t bother

(Yeeeeeaaaahhhhhhhh)

[Chorus: Marcus & Martinus]

Baby when you feel like this

When I feel like this

Tell me do you believe in love

Baby when it’s real like this

You admit like this

Does it make you believe in love?

I make you a believer

We can call it love

Baby when you feel like this

When I feel like this

Does it make you believe in love?

(Believe in love)

Na Na Na Na – Na Na Na Na (Believe in love)

Na Na Na Na (ooooohhhhh)- Na Na Na Na

I make you a believer

We can call it love

Baby when you feel like this

When I feel like this

Does it make you believe in love?