Το ανερχόμενο pop δίδυμο των νεαρών Marcus & Martinus θέλει να χορέψουν μαζί σας. Ακολουθήστε τους!
Οι Marcus & Martinus, γνωστοί και ως Μ&Μ, είναι ένα από τα πιο δημοφιλή pop συγκροτήματα στη Σκανδιναβία.
Αποτελείται από τους δίδυμους αδελφούς Marcus Gunnarsen και Martinus Gunnarsen που γεννήθηκαν στις 21 Φεβρουαρίου 2002 στο Trofors της Νορβηγίας.
Δύο αγόρια μόλις 15 χρόνων που διαθέτουν πέντε χρόνια παρουσίας στη δισκογραφία και τα τελευταία δύο έτη, ειδικά, μετρούν εκατομμύρια fans σε όλη την Ευρώπη αλλά και στην Ελλάδα, όπου ήδη έχουν το δικό τους fan club.
Πριν δυόμιση μήνες, τους είδαμε στο φετινό Διαγωνισμό Τραγουδιού της Eurovision να ανακοινώνουν στον τελικό τα αποτελέσματα της ψηφοφορίας εκ μέρους της Νορβηγίας.
Έχουν κυκλοφορήσει δύο άλμπουμ («Hei», «Together») από τη Sony Music που έχουν βρεθεί στο Νο1 της χώρας τους και τώρα ετοιμάζονται για το τρίτο.
Το «Dance With You» είναι το νέο single των Marcus & Martinus από τον επερχόμενο δίσκο τους.
[Verse 1]
Lately you got me going crazy
You make me wanna shake it ohoh ohoh
Maybe we can be more than strangers
I wanna know you baby ohoh ohoh
I wish that we were together
Good good tos we did whatever
Now you feel so far away owwoo
Raining days and sunny weather
You and me like salt and pepper
If I ever see you again
[Pre-Chorus]
I say, I don’t wanna lie, lie, lie
I went to shy, shy, shy
Be looking at you all night long
No, I don’t wanna lie, lie, lie
I went to shy, shy, shy
I just wanna dance with you!
[Chorus]
(Dance with you)
I just wanna dance with you!
(Dance with you)
[Verse 2: both)
Higher, I wanna take you higher
Girl you know you’re on fire (oho oho)
Drop it, I like the way you drop it
Pick it up like you lost it (oho oho)
I wish that we were together
Good good tos we did whatever
Now you feel so far away (owwoo)
Raining days and sunny weather
You and me like salt and pepper
If I ever see you again
[Pre-Chorus]
I say, I don’t wanna lie, lie, lie
I went to shy, shy, shy
Be looking at you all night long
No, I don’t wanna lie, lie, lie
I went to shy, shy, shy
I just wanna dance with you!
[Chorus]
(Dance with you)
I just wanna dance with you!
(Dance with you)
[Bridge]
You know it’s on tonight
Do it like you mean it
Baby don’t be shy
Screaming if you feel it
Yeah it’s on tonight
Do it like you mean it
Baby don’t be shy
I just wanna dance with you!
[Chorus]
(Dance with you)
I just wanna dance with you!
(Dance with you)
I just wanna dance with you!
I just wanna
I just wanna
I just wanna
I just wanna dance with you!
I just wanna
I just wanna
I just wanna
I just wanna dance with you!