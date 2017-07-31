Marcus & Martinus - «Dance With You» (Στίχοι - Stixoi - Lyrics)

[Verse 1]

Lately you got me going crazy

You make me wanna shake it ohoh ohoh

Maybe we can be more than strangers

I wanna know you baby ohoh ohoh

I wish that we were together

Good good tos we did whatever

Now you feel so far away owwoo

Raining days and sunny weather

You and me like salt and pepper

If I ever see you again

[Pre-Chorus]

I say, I don’t wanna lie, lie, lie

I went to shy, shy, shy

Be looking at you all night long

No, I don’t wanna lie, lie, lie

I went to shy, shy, shy

I just wanna dance with you!

[Chorus]

(Dance with you)

I just wanna dance with you!

(Dance with you)

[Verse 2: both)

Higher, I wanna take you higher

Girl you know you’re on fire (oho oho)

Drop it, I like the way you drop it

Pick it up like you lost it (oho oho)

I wish that we were together

Good good tos we did whatever

Now you feel so far away (owwoo)

Raining days and sunny weather

You and me like salt and pepper

If I ever see you again

[Pre-Chorus]

I say, I don’t wanna lie, lie, lie

I went to shy, shy, shy

Be looking at you all night long

No, I don’t wanna lie, lie, lie

I went to shy, shy, shy

I just wanna dance with you!

[Chorus]

(Dance with you)

I just wanna dance with you!

(Dance with you)

[Bridge]

You know it’s on tonight

Do it like you mean it

Baby don’t be shy

Screaming if you feel it

Yeah it’s on tonight

Do it like you mean it

Baby don’t be shy

I just wanna dance with you!

[Chorus]

(Dance with you)

I just wanna dance with you!

(Dance with you)

I just wanna dance with you!

I just wanna

I just wanna

I just wanna

I just wanna dance with you!

I just wanna

I just wanna

I just wanna

I just wanna dance with you!