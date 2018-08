Yes Bishes Its my Birthday! 🎂🎂🎂! Thank you to my fans and friends all around the world! 🌍🌎🌏. #berber #bedouin #marakesh #magic #inspiration #blessed 🙏🏼 ♥️🇲🇦

A post shared by Madonna (@madonna) on Aug 16, 2018 at 1:38pm PDT