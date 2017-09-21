Μία ξέγνοιαστη ημέρα στην εξοχή με καλούς φίλους και πολλή μουσική, περνούν ο Macklemore με την Kesha στο video clip του «Good Old Days».
Ο Macklemore και η Kesha «ντύνουν» με εικόνα τη συνεργασία τους στο «Good Old Days».
Τις επόμενες ημέρες, στις 22 Σεπτεμβρίου, τίθεται σε κυκλοφορία ο δεύτερος προσωπικός δίσκος του Αμερικανού ράπερ από το Σιάτλ, φέροντας τον τίτλο «GEMINI». Δώδεκα χρόνια μετά το ντεμπούτο του με το «The Language Of The World», το άλμπουμ σηματοδοτεί τον αποχωρισμό του Macklemore από τον παραγωγό και DJ Ryan Lewis, με τον οποίο είχε σχηματίσει το δίδυμο «Μacklemore & Ryan Lewis».
Στο «GEMINI» δίνουν υπόσταση δεκαπέντε διαφορετικοί καλλιτέχνες, συμμετέχοντας σε ισάριθμα τραγούδια, με το συνεργατικό κλίμα του Macklemore να έχει φανερωθεί από τα δύο πρώτα singles που παρουσίασε.
Στο «Glorious» συμβάλλει η Αμερικανίδα Skylar Grey, ένα τραγούδι που κατέκτησε το Νο1 της Νέας Ζηλανδίας και βρέθηκε στο Νο2 της Αυστραλίας, όπου έγινε πλατινένιο. Ταυτόχρονα, μετρά σχεδόν 134 εκατομμύρια αναπαραγωγές στο Spotify και 57,8 εκατομμύρια προβολές στο YouTube. Ακολούθησε η συνάντηση με τον Lil Yachty στο «Marmalade».
Οι «παλιές καλές ημέρες» είναι το σήμερα
Η τρίτη κατά σειρά συνύπαρξη που παρουσιάζεται από το «GEMINI» και αναμφίβολα η πιο εξέχουσα, είναι εκείνη μεταξύ του Macklemore και της Kesha, σε μία χρονιά – σταθμό για την Αμερικανίδα pop star. Η 30χρονη τραγουδίστρια επανήλθε θριαμβευτικά στη δισκογραφία έπειτα από πενταετή αποστασιοποίηση με το νέο άλμπουμ «Rainbow», έχοντας κάνει είσοδο στην κορυφή του «Billboard 200».
«Η Kesha είναι ένα υπέροχο πνεύμα. Είναι κάποια που μπήκε στην αίθουσα και αμέσως ένιωσα την αύρα και γίναμε φίλοι σχεδόν ακαριαία. […] Είναι μουσικός, είναι δημιουργός, είναι κάποια που δε φοβάται να δοκιμάσει ιδέες στο στούντιο, δε φοβάται να γίνει ευάλωτη μπροστά στους ανθρώπους, δε φοβάται να πάει για το καλύτερο δυνατό όταν δεν ξέρει αν μπορεί να το φτάσει ή όχι. Είναι μουσικός με κάθε έννοια της λέξης και είναι ξεκαρδιστική», είχε σχολιάσει ο Macklemore για την Kesha στο «Rolling Stone».
Ο Macklemore και η Kesha τραγουδούν για πρώτη φορά μαζί στο «Good Old Days».
Σε μία pop μπαλάντα όπου κυριαρχεί το πιάνο, οι δύο τραγουδιστές προτρέπουν να ζούμε τη στιγμή, με τη συνειδητοποίηση ότι ίσως ζούμε τώρα τις «παλιές καλές ημέρες» που θα αναπολούμε στο μέλλον. Στο μοτίβο αυτό κινείται και το επίσημο video clip του τραγουδιού, με τον Macklemore και την Kesha να περνούν μία ξέγνοιαστη ημέρα στην εξοχή με άρωμα από τα 70’s, μαζί με καλούς φίλους και πολλή μουσική.
[Chorus: Kesha]
I wish somebody would have told me that
Some day, these will be the good old days
All the love you won’t forget
And all these reckless nights you won’t regret
Someday soon, your whole life’s gonna change
You’ll miss the magic of these good old days
[Verse 1: Macklemore]
I was thinking about the band
I was thinking about the fans
We were underground
Loaded merch in that 12-passenger van
In a small club in Minnesota
And the snow outside of 1st Ave
I just wanted my name in a star
Now look at where we at
Still growing up, still growing up
I’d be laying in my bed and dream about what I’d become
Couldn’t wait to get older. couldn’t wait to be someone
Now that I’m here, wishing I was still young
Those good old days
[Chorus: Kesha]
I wish somebody would have told me that
That some day, these will be the good old days
All the love you won’t forget
And all these reckless nights you won’t regret
‘Cause someday soon, your whole life’s gonna change
You’ll miss the magic of the good old days
[Verse 2: Macklemore]
Wish I didn’t think I had the answers
Wish I didn’t drink all of that glass first
Wish I made it to homecoming
Got up the courage to ask her
Wish I would’ve gotten out of my shell
Wish I put the bottle back on that shelf
Wish I wouldn’t have worry about what other people thought
And felt comfortable in myself
Rooftop open and the stars above
Moment frozen, sneaking out, and falling in love
Me, you and that futon, we’d just begun
On the grass, dreaming, figuring out who I was
Those good old days
[Chorus: Kesha]
I wish somebody would have told me that
That some day, these will be the good old days
All the love you won’t forget
And all these reckless nights you won’t regret
‘Cause someday soon, your whole life’s gonna change
You’ll miss the magic of the good old days
[Verse 3: Macklemore & Kesha]
Never thought we’d get old, maybe we’re still young
May we always look back and think it was better than it was
Maybe these are the moments
Maybe I’ve been missing what it’s about
Been scared of the future, thinking about the past
While missing out on now
We’ve come so far, I guess I’m proud
And I ain’t worried about the wrinkles around my smile
I’ve got some scars, I’ve been around
I’ve thrown some pain, I’ve seen some things, but I’m here now
Those good old days
[Bridge: Kesha]
You don’t know what you’ve got
Till it goes, till it’s gone
You don’t know what you’ve got
Till it goes, till it’s gone
[Chorus: Kesha]
I wish somebody would have told me that
Some day, these will be the good old days
All the love you won’t forget
And all these reckless nights you won’t regret
Someday soon, your whole life’s gonna change
You’ll miss the magic of these good old days