Luca Debonaire & Soulshaker feat. Joe Killington - Lay Me Down | Lyrics / Στίχοι

Lyrics:

She’s my father

She’s my witness

She’s my devil in the rain

Holy water

The forgiveness

The prescription for my pain

An army couldn’t shoot me down

The bullets would rebound

She’d never let me die

Smoke above the clouds

Fire from the ground

But you won’t see me cry

So lay me down

Lay me down

Lay me down

Hmm

So lay me down

Lay me down

Lay me down

Only you can lay me down

She’s my brother

My religion

I get lost in every page

From the river running endless

To a place where I’m a name

An army couldn’t shoot me down

The bullets would rebound

She’s never let me die

Smoke above the clouds

Fire from the ground

But you won’t see me cry

So lay me down

Lay me down

Lay me down

Hmm

So lay me down

Lay me down

Lay me down

Only you can lay me down