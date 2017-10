LP - «No Witness» (Στίχοι - Stixoi - Lyrics)

How do I get you out of my head?

How do I get you back in my bed?

Oh no, oh no

Tell me you’re crazy, tell me you’re scared

Tell me you still love what you had

Oh no, oh no

When there’s no more sins to care about

And the hard rain dark times pour on down

When it’s all been said and done

No one can save me

Oh, bear me no witness

Hear me now

Oh, oh, bear me no witness

Tell me how many highs can get me so down

‘Cause it don’t matter how many times I go ’round

Oh, oh, bear me no witness

No one can save me, love me or hate me

I’ll keep on waiting, nothing I won’t do

Take you my love like a street cut drug

Never know what you’re really made of

Oh no, oh no

When there’s no more sins to care about

And the hard rain dark times pour on down

When it’s all been said and done

No one can save me

Oh, bear me no witness

Hear me now

Oh, oh, bear me no witness

Tell me how many highs can get me so down

‘Cause it don’t matter how many times I go ’round

Oh, oh, bear me no witness

No one can save me, love me or hate me

No one can save me, love me or hate me

No one can save me, love me or hate me

No one can save me, love me or hate me

When there’s no more sins to care about

And the hard rain dark times pour on down

When it’s all been said and done

No one can save me

Oh, bear me no witness

Hear me now

Oh, oh, bear me no witness

Oh, bear me no witness

Hear me now

Oh, oh, bear me no witness

Tell me how many highs can get me so down

‘Cause it don’t matter how many times I go ’round

Oh, oh, bear me no witness