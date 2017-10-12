Ίδιοι άνθρωποι, ίδια συναισθήματα. Την ανθρώπινη πλευρά των διασημοτήτων επισημαίνει ο Louis Tomlinson στο καινούριο τραγούδι του.
Ο Louis Tomlinson κυκλοφορεί το δεύτερο τραγούδι από το επερχόμενο, πρώτο προσωπικό άλμπουμ του.
Το περασμένο καλοκαίρι, ο Βρετανός τραγουδιστής εντάχθηκε στο δυναμικό της Epic Records, μέλος της Sony Music και άμεσα μοιράστηκε το παρθενικό τραγούδι του, έπειτα από τη συμμετοχή του στο «Just Hold On» του Steve Aoki.
Στο «Back To You», όπως ήταν ο τίτλος του, ο Louis Tomlinson συνεργάστηκε με την Bebe Rexha, την 28χρονη Αμερικανίδα τραγουδίστρια αλβανικής καταγωγής. Συμμετείχε επιπλέον ο Βρετανός DJ «Digital Farm Animals» (κατά κόσμον Nicholas Gale). Το τραγούδι μετρά πάνω από 155 εκατομμύρια προβολές στο YouTube και 178 εκατομμύρια streams στο Spotify, σε διάστημα σχεδόν τριών μηνών.
Η δεύτερη κυκλοφορία του Louis Tomlinson στο δρόμο για τον πρώτο ολοκληρωμένο δίσκο του ονομάζεται «Just Like You». Όπως αποκαλύπτει ο 25χρονος τραγουδιστής, το τραγούδι δεν αποτελεί επίσημο single, όμως ένιωθε την ανάγκη να το μοιραστεί με το κοινό:
«Λοιπόν έγραψα ένα τραγούδι που αποκαλείται “Just Like You” πριν λίγους μήνες. Μετά από μερικές συζητήσεις με την εταιρεία, τους είπα ότι ήθελα να το κυκλοφορήσω. Το επόμενό μου single θα έρθει λίγο αργότερα φέτος, όμως ήθελα να μοιραστώ αυτό το τραγούδι μαζί σας, τώρα.»
Το «Just Like You» αναφέρεται στην άποψη ότι οι δημοσιότητες είναι άτρωτες και σχεδόν μη ανθρώπινες, θυμίζοντας ότι ουσιαστικά έχουν όλοι έχουν τα ίδια προβλήματα. Οι ερωτικές απογοητεύσεις, η απώλεια, όλα είναι ίδια για όλους. «Τα δικά μου ίσως φαίνονται ένα διαφορετικό φορτίο», σχολιάζει ο Louis Tomlinson.
[Verse 1]
It’s the guy from the one band
Cigarette in my left hand
Whole world in my right hand
Twenty-five and it’s all planned
Night out and it’s ten grand
Headlines that I can’t stand
[Pre-Chorus]
But you only get half of the story
The cash, the cars, and the glory
No sleep and we party ‘till morning
‘Cause nobody cares when you’re boring
[Chorus]
I’m just like you
Even though my problems look nothing like yours do
Yeah I get sad too
And when I’m down I need somebody to talk to
Yeah, I feel the same way as you would do too
Same stress, same shit to go through
I’m just like you
If you only knew
[Verse 2]
If I had it my way, pub lunch every Sunday
Cheap beer and it’s okay
I wanna lay where she lays
I wanna stay in these days
Gonna smoke and it’s okay
[Pre-Chorus]
But you only get half of the story
The cash, the cars, and the glory
Just like everyone else here before me
‘Cause nobody cares when you’re boring
[Chorus]
I’m just like you
Even though my problems look nothing like yours do
Yeah I get sad too
And when I’m down I need somebody to talk to
Yeah, I feel the same way as you do
Same stress, same shit to go through
I’m just like you
If you only knew
(I’m just like you
I’m just like you
I’m just like you)
[Bridge]
Every heart breaks the same
Every tear leaves a stain
Can’t I just be the same?
Every heart breaks the same
Every tear leaves a stain
Let me be the same
[Chorus]
I’m just like you
Even though my problems look nothing like yours do
Yeah I get sad too
And when I’m down I need somebody to talk to
Yeah, I feel the same way as you do
Same stress, same shit to go through
I’m just like you
If you only knew
(I’m just like you
I’m just like you
I’m just like you
I’m just like you)
[Outro]
If you only knew
Ακούστε το στο Spotify:
Ή στο Apple Music: