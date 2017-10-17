Louis Tomlinson - «Just Like You» (Στίχοι - Stixoi - Lyrics)

[Verse 1]

It’s the guy from the one band

Cigarette in my left hand

Whole world in my right hand

Twenty-five and it’s all planned

Night out and it’s ten grand

Headlines that I can’t stand

[Pre-Chorus]

But you only get half of the story

The cash, the cars, and the glory

No sleep and we party ‘till morning

‘Cause nobody cares when you’re boring

[Chorus]

I’m just like you

Even though my problems look nothing like yours do

Yeah I get sad too

And when I’m down I need somebody to talk to

Yeah, I feel the same way as you would do too

Same stress, same shit to go through

I’m just like you

If you only knew

[Verse 2]

If I had it my way, pub lunch every Sunday

Cheap beer and it’s okay

I wanna lay where she lays

I wanna stay in these days

Gonna smoke and it’s okay

[Pre-Chorus]

But you only get half of the story

The cash, the cars, and the glory

Just like everyone else here before me

‘Cause nobody cares when you’re boring

[Chorus]

I’m just like you

Even though my problems look nothing like yours do

Yeah I get sad too

And when I’m down I need somebody to talk to

Yeah, I feel the same way as you do

Same stress, same shit to go through

I’m just like you

If you only knew

(I’m just like you

I’m just like you

I’m just like you)

[Bridge]

Every heart breaks the same

Every tear leaves a stain

Can’t I just be the same?

Every heart breaks the same

Every tear leaves a stain

Let me be the same

[Chorus]

I’m just like you

Even though my problems look nothing like yours do

Yeah I get sad too

And when I’m down I need somebody to talk to

Yeah, I feel the same way as you do

Same stress, same shit to go through

I’m just like you

If you only knew

(I’m just like you

I’m just like you

I’m just like you

I’m just like you)

[Outro]

If you only knew