«Είμαι σαν εσένα», τραγουδά ο Louis Tomlinson σε ένα ξεχωριστό single που κυκλοφορεί ως δώρο για το κοινό του.
Ο Louis Tomlinson δημοσιεύει το lyric video για το νέο τραγούδι του, «Just Like You».
Το «Just Like You» είναι μία ξεχωριστή κυκλοφορία προορισμένη για τους θαυμαστές του τραγουδιστή, αφού ένα άλλο ολοκαίνουριο single πρόκειται να ακολουθήσει κατά τη διάρκεια του έτους.
Το «Just Like You» είναι ένα σύγχρονο pop mid-tempo τραγούδι που συνυπογράφουν οι Louis Tomlinson, BURNS και Jesse Thomas, ενώ την παραγωγή ανέλαβε ο BURNS.
Στιχουργικά, το τραγούδι αναφέρει ότι ο 25χρονος τραγουδιστής διαθέτει τα ίδια (συναισθηματικά) προβλήματα με τον υπόλοιπο κόσμο, ένα συναίσθημα που σίγουρα θα αντηχήσει στα εκατομμύρια άτομα που τον ακολουθούν παγκοσμίως. Η άποψη ότι οι δημοσιότητες είναι άτρωτες καταρρίπτεται με την υπενθύμιση ότι ουσιαστικά όλοι έχουν τα ίδια προβλήματα. Οι ερωτικές απογοητεύσεις, η απώλεια, είναι όλα ίδια για όλους. «Τα δικά μου (προβλήματα) ίσως φαίνονται διαφορετικό φορτίο», σχολιάζει ο Louis Tomlinson.
Το «Just Like You» κυκλοφορεί σε όλες τις μουσικές υπηρεσίες από τις 78 Productions, Simco και Sony Music.
Το προηγούμενο τραγούδι του Louis Tomlinston με τίτλο «Back To You», σε συνεργασία με την Bebe Rexha και τον Digital Farm Animals ήταν μία διεθνής επιτυχία που έφτασε στο No1 σε 37 χώρες και σημείωσε πωλήσεις άνω του ενός εκατομμυρίου ψηφιακών αντιτύπων.
Επί του παρόντος, ο Louis Tomlinson ηχογραφεί τον πρώτο προσωπικό δίσκο του, που θα είναι έτοιμος το 2018.
[Verse 1]
It’s the guy from the one band
Cigarette in my left hand
Whole world in my right hand
Twenty-five and it’s all planned
Night out and it’s ten grand
Headlines that I can’t stand
[Pre-Chorus]
But you only get half of the story
The cash, the cars, and the glory
No sleep and we party ‘till morning
‘Cause nobody cares when you’re boring
[Chorus]
I’m just like you
Even though my problems look nothing like yours do
Yeah I get sad too
And when I’m down I need somebody to talk to
Yeah, I feel the same way as you would do too
Same stress, same shit to go through
I’m just like you
If you only knew
[Verse 2]
If I had it my way, pub lunch every Sunday
Cheap beer and it’s okay
I wanna lay where she lays
I wanna stay in these days
Gonna smoke and it’s okay
[Pre-Chorus]
But you only get half of the story
The cash, the cars, and the glory
Just like everyone else here before me
‘Cause nobody cares when you’re boring
[Chorus]
I’m just like you
Even though my problems look nothing like yours do
Yeah I get sad too
And when I’m down I need somebody to talk to
Yeah, I feel the same way as you do
Same stress, same shit to go through
I’m just like you
If you only knew
(I’m just like you
I’m just like you
I’m just like you)
[Bridge]
Every heart breaks the same
Every tear leaves a stain
Can’t I just be the same?
Every heart breaks the same
Every tear leaves a stain
Let me be the same
[Chorus]
I’m just like you
Even though my problems look nothing like yours do
Yeah I get sad too
And when I’m down I need somebody to talk to
Yeah, I feel the same way as you do
Same stress, same shit to go through
I’m just like you
If you only knew
(I’m just like you
I’m just like you
I’m just like you
I’m just like you)
[Outro]
If you only knew