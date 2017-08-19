Το video clip για το «1-800-273-8255» του Logic με τους Alessia Cara και Khalid καταπιάνεται με την καταπίεση που βιώνουν οι νέοι ομοφυλόφιλοι.
Ο Logic δίνει μορφή στο «1-800-273-8255», με τη συμβολή της Alessia Cara και του Khalid, με ένα συγκλονιστικό video clip γεμάτο ηχηρά μηνύματα και ένα εξαιρετικό καστ γνωστών ηθοποιών.
Για το «1-800-273-8255», μέσα από το τελευταίο άλμπουμ του «Everybody», Ο 27χρονος ράπερ συνέπραξε με την Εθνική Γραμμή Πρόληψης Αυτοκτονίας (NSPL) των Ηνωμένων Πολιτειών, ο τηλεφωνικός αριθμός της οποίας είναι και ο τίτλος του single. Ο οργανισμός παρέχει δωρεάν και εμπιστευτική συναισθηματική υποστήριξη σε ανθρώπους σε αυτοκτονική κρίση ή συναισθηματική απελπισία. Μαζί με τον Logic, δημιούργησαν διάφορα βίντεο όπου οι fans του εκφράζουν πώς η μουσική του έχει σώσει και έχει φέρει θετικότητα στις ζωές τους.
Αυτές οι αληθινές ιστορίες ζωής έδωσαν την έμπνευση για το «1-800-273-8255», που περιγράφει ένα άτομο στο χείλος της αυτοκτονίας και τη συζήτησή του με ένα σύμβουλο της γραμμής ζωής.
Το video clip του τραγουδιού ακολουθεί την ιστορία δύο ερωτευμένων αγοριών που υποφέρουν από την καταπίεση των οικογενειών τους, οι οποίες δεν αποδέχονται τη σεξουαλικότητά τους. Μέσα από το σενάριο γίνονται νύξεις για θέματα όπως η προκατάληψη και η αυτοκτονία, δείχνοντας την πραγματικότητα που βιώνουν πολλοί νέοι ομοφυλόφιλοι άνθρωποι που δεν μπορούν να αντιμετωπίσουν την κοινωνική πίεση.
Τα δύο αγόρια υποδύονται ο Coy Stewart και ο Nolan Gould («Modern Family»), ενώ συμμετέχουν επίσης ο βραβευμένος με Oscar ηθοποιός Don Cheadle («Ocean’s», «Iron Man», «Avengers»), ο Luis Guzmán («Narcos») και ο Matthew Modine («Stranger Things», «The Dark Knight Rises»).
(Pre-Chorus)
I’ve been on the low
I been taking my time
I feel like I’m out of my mind
It feel like my life ain’t mine
Who can relate?
I’ve been on the low
I been taking my time
I feel like I’m out of my mind
It feel like my life ain’t mine
(Chorus)
I don’t wanna be alive
I don’t wanna be alive
I just wanna die today
I just wanna die
I don’t wanna be alive
I don’t wanna be alive
I just wanna die
And let me tell you why
(Verse 1)
All this other shit I’m talkin’ ’bout they think they know it
I’ve been praying for somebody to save me, no one’s heroic
And my life don’t even matter
I know it I know it I know I’m hurting deep down but can’t show it
I never had a place to call my own
I never had a home
Ain’t nobody callin’ my phone
Where you been? Where you at? What’s on your mind?
They say every life precious but nobody care about mine
(Pre-Chorus)
I’ve been on the low
I been taking my time
I feel like I’m out of my mind
It feel like my life ain’t mine
Who can relate?
I’ve been on the low
I been taking my time
I feel like I’m out of my mind
It feel like my life ain’t mine
(Chorus)
I want you to be alive
I want you to be alive
You don’t gotta die today
You don’t gotta die
I want you to be alive
I want you to be alive
You don’t gotta die
Now lemme tell you why
(Verse 2: Alessia Cara)
It’s the very first breath
When your head’s been drowning underwater
And it’s the lightness in the air
When you’re there
Chest to chest with a lover
It’s holding on, though the road’s long
And seeing light in the darkest things
And when you stare at your reflection
Finally knowing who it is
I know that you’ll thank God you did
(Verse 3)
I know where you been, where you are, where you goin’
I know you’re the reason I believe in life
What’s the day without a little night?
I’m just tryna shed a little light
It can be hard
It can be so hard
But you gotta live right now
You got everything to give right now
(Pre-Chorus)
I’ve been on the low
I been taking my time
I feel like I’m out of my mind
It feel like my life ain’t mine
Who can relate?
I’ve been on the low
I been taking my time
I feel like I’m out of my mind
It feel like my life ain’t mine
(Chorus)
I finally wanna be alive
I finally wanna be alive
I don’t wanna die today
I don’t wanna die
I finally wanna be alive
I finally wanna be alive
I don’t wanna die
I don’t wanna die
(Outro: Khalid)
Pain don’t hurt the same, I know
The lane I travel feels alone
But I’m moving ’til my legs give out
And I see my tears melt in the snow
But I don’t wanna cry
I don’t wanna cry anymore
I wanna feel alive
I don’t even wanna die anymore
Oh I don’t wanna
I don’t wanna
I don’t even wanna die anymore
Ειρήσθω εν παρόδω, ο τηλεφωνικός αριθμός της Γραμμής Πρόληψης Αυτοκτονιών στην Ελλάδα είναι το 1018.