Lil Uzi Vert - «XO Tour Llif3» (Στίχοι - Stixoi - Lyrics)

[Intro]

Are you alright?

I’m alright, I’m quite alright

And my money’s right

8… (yeah)

Countin’ them bands

All way to the top ’til they be fallin’ over

Countin’ them bands

On my way to the top ’til we fallin’ over

[Chorus]

I don’t really care if you cry

On the real, you shoulda never lied

Shoulda saw the way she looked me in my eyes

She said: «Baby, I am not afraid to die.»

Push me to the edge

All my friends are dead

Push me to the edge

All my friends are dead

Push me to the edge

All my friends are dead

Push me to the edge

[Verse 1]

Phantom that’s all red, inside all white

Like somethin’ you ride a sled down, I just want that head

My Brittany got mad, I’m barely her man now

Everybody got the same swag now

Watch the way that I tear it down

Stackin’ my bands all the way to the top

All the way ’til my bands fallin’ over

Every time that you leave your spot

Your girlfriend call me like, «Come on over!»

I like the way that she treat me

Gon’ leave you, won’t leave me, I call it that Casanova

She say I’m insane, yeah

I might blow my brain out

Xanny, help the pain, yeah

Please, Xanny, make it go away

I’m committed, not addicted, but it keep control of me

All the pain, now I can’t feel it

I swear that it’s slowin’ me, yeah

[Chorus]

I don’t really care if you cry

On the real, you shoulda never lied

Saw the way she looked me in my eyes

She said: «I am not afraid to die.»

All my friends are dead

Push me to the edge

All my friends are dead, yeah

Push me to the edge

All my friends are dead, yeah

All my friends are dead, yeah

[Verse 2]

That is not your swag, I swear you fake hard

Now these niggas wanna take my cadence

Rain on ’em, thunderstorm, rain on ’em

Medicine, lil’ nigga, take some

Fast car, Nascar, race on ’em

In the club, ain’t got no ones, then we would beg them

Clothes from overseas, got the racks and they all C-Notes

You is not a G though

Lookin’ at you stackin’ all your money, it all green though

I was countin’ that and these all twenties, that’s a G-roll

[Bridge]

She say: «You’re the worst, you’re the worst.»

I cannot die because this my universe

[Chorus]

I don’t really care if you cry

On the real, you shoulda never lied

Shoulda saw the way she looked me in my eyes

She said: «Baby, I am not afraid to die.»

Push me to the edge

All my friends are dead

Push me to the edge

All my friends are dead

Push me to the edge

All my friends are dead

Push me to the edge