Το ανατριχιαστικό video clip για το «XO Tour Llif3» του Lil Uzi Vert έχει τη συμμετοχή του The Weeknd.
Ο Lil Uzi Vert φέρνει επιτέλους το video clip της τελευταίας επιτυχίας του «XO Tour Llif3» με την απρόσμενη εμφάνιση του The Weeknd στην οθόνη.
Ο 23χρονος ράπερ διανύει δύο από τις καλύτερες εβδομάδες της καριέρας του, αφού κυκλοφόρησε το πρώτο ολοκληρωμένο άλμπουμ του «Luv Is Rage 2» που έκανε ντεμπούτο στο Νο1 του «Billboard 200» και κέρδισε το βραβείο για το «Τραγούδι του Καλοκαιριού» στα πρόσφατα MTV Video Music Awards 2017, ενώ συντρόφευσε στη σκηνή τον Ed Sheeran.
Όπως πιθανώς θα περιμένατε, το νέο video clip του Lil Uzi Vert για το «XO Tour Llif3» είναι αρκετά παράξενο, περιέχοντας ανατριχιαστικές και γεμάτες αίμα εικόνες. Για κάποιο -αδιευκρίνιστο- λόγο, το βίντεο πλαισιώνουν αραβικοί υπότιτλοι.
Εν τω μεταξύ, εμφανίζονται ο The Weeknd και ο NAV, αντικαθιστώντας σε μερικές σκηνές τον Lil Uzi Vert ή Symere Woods, όπως είναι το πραγματικό όνομά του.
Τα γυρίσματα πραγματοποιήθηκαν στο Παρίσι και στην περιοχή του δέκατου διαμερίσματος της «Πόλης της Φωτός», με τη σκηνοθεσία του σχεδιαστή μόδας Virgil Abloh.
Το «XO Tour Llif3» είναι πιο επιτυχημένο single του Lil Uzi Vert στα charts ως σόλο καλλιτέχνη και το δεύτερό του Top 10 μετά τη συμμετοχή του στο «Bad and Boujee» των Migos.
[Intro]
Are you alright?
I’m alright, I’m quite alright
And my money’s right
8… (yeah)
Countin’ them bands
All way to the top ’til they be fallin’ over
Countin’ them bands
On my way to the top ’til we fallin’ over
[Chorus]
I don’t really care if you cry
On the real, you shoulda never lied
Shoulda saw the way she looked me in my eyes
She said: «Baby, I am not afraid to die.»
Push me to the edge
All my friends are dead
Push me to the edge
All my friends are dead
Push me to the edge
All my friends are dead
Push me to the edge
[Verse 1]
Phantom that’s all red, inside all white
Like somethin’ you ride a sled down, I just want that head
My Brittany got mad, I’m barely her man now
Everybody got the same swag now
Watch the way that I tear it down
Stackin’ my bands all the way to the top
All the way ’til my bands fallin’ over
Every time that you leave your spot
Your girlfriend call me like, «Come on over!»
I like the way that she treat me
Gon’ leave you, won’t leave me, I call it that Casanova
She say I’m insane, yeah
I might blow my brain out
Xanny, help the pain, yeah
Please, Xanny, make it go away
I’m committed, not addicted, but it keep control of me
All the pain, now I can’t feel it
I swear that it’s slowin’ me, yeah
[Chorus]
I don’t really care if you cry
On the real, you shoulda never lied
Saw the way she looked me in my eyes
She said: «I am not afraid to die.»
All my friends are dead
Push me to the edge
All my friends are dead, yeah
Push me to the edge
All my friends are dead, yeah
All my friends are dead, yeah
[Verse 2]
That is not your swag, I swear you fake hard
Now these niggas wanna take my cadence
Rain on ’em, thunderstorm, rain on ’em
Medicine, lil’ nigga, take some
Fast car, Nascar, race on ’em
In the club, ain’t got no ones, then we would beg them
Clothes from overseas, got the racks and they all C-Notes
You is not a G though
Lookin’ at you stackin’ all your money, it all green though
I was countin’ that and these all twenties, that’s a G-roll
[Bridge]
She say: «You’re the worst, you’re the worst.»
I cannot die because this my universe
[Chorus]
I don’t really care if you cry
On the real, you shoulda never lied
Shoulda saw the way she looked me in my eyes
She said: «Baby, I am not afraid to die.»
Push me to the edge
All my friends are dead
Push me to the edge
All my friends are dead
Push me to the edge
All my friends are dead
Push me to the edge