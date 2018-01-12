Marshmello & Lil Peep - Spotlight | Στίχοι / Lyrics

Loving you is like a fairytale

I just can’t pick up the phone again

This time I’ll be on my own, my friend

One more time, I’m all alone again

Sex with you is like I’m dreaming, and

I just wanna hear you scream again

Now you’re gone, I can’t believe that

Time I spent with you deceiving me

I don’t care if you believe in me

I still wonder why you’re leaving me

I don’t care if you believe me

I still wonder why you tease me

And if I’m taking this the wrong way

I hope you know that you can tell me whatever you’re thinking

It’s when you put me in the spotlight (spotlight)

I hope you know I’m faded, all of this liquor I’m drinking

And if I’m taking this the wrong way (wrong way)

I hope you know that you can tell me whatever you’re thinking

It’s when you put me in the spotlight (spotlight)

It’s when you put me in the spotlight (spotlight)

When the moon hit your skin, I could see you and him

Not you and me, yeah, but it’s just you and me, yeah

When the sun shines above, you wake up with the one you love

Not you and me, yeah, but it’s just you and me, yeah

(All alone again)

Sex with you is like I’m dreaming, and

I just wanna hear you scream again

Now you’re gone, I can’t believe it

Time I spent with you deceiving me

I don’t care if you believe in me

I still wonder why you’re leaving me

I don’t care if you believe me

I still wonder why you tease me

And if I’m taking this the wrong way

I hope you know that you can tell me whatever you’re thinking

It’s when you put me in the spotlight (spotlight)

I hope you know I’m faded, all of this liquor I’m drinking

And if I’m taking this the wrong way (wrong way)

I hope you know that you can tell me whatever you’re thinking

It’s when you put me in the spotlight (spotlight)

It’s when you put me in the spotlight (spotlight)

When the moon hit your skin, I could see you and him

Not you and me, yeah

It’s when you put me in the spotlight (spotlight)

It’s when you put me in the spotlight (spotlight)

When the sun shines above, you wake up with the one you love

Not you and me, yeah

It’s when you put me in the spotlight (spotlight)

It’s when you put me in the spotlight (spotlight)

(Spotlight, spotlight)