Liam Payne & Rita Ora - «For You» (Στίχοι - Lyrics)

[Verse 1: Rita Ora]

In your eyes, I’m alive

Inside you’re beautiful

Something so unusual

In your eyes

I know I’m home (yeah)

Every tear, every fear

Gone with the thought of you

Changing what I thought I knew

I’ll be yours for a thousand lives

[Pre-Chorus: Rita Ora]

I’m free as a bird

When I’m flying in your cage

I’m diving in deep

And I’m riding with no brakes

And I’m bleeding in love

You’re swimming in my veins

You got me now

[Chorus: Rita Ora]

Been waiting for a lifetime for you

Been breaking for a lifetime for you

Wasn’t looking for love ’till I found you

Ooh na-na ayy

For love, ’till I found you (oh)

[Verse 2: Liam Payne]

Skin to skin

Breathe me in

Feeling your kiss on me

Lips are made of ecstasy

I’ll be yours for a thousand nights (a thousand lights)

[Pre-Chorus: Rita Ora & Liam Payne]

I’m free as a bird

When I’m flying in your cage (so lost)

I’m diving in deep

And I’m riding with no brakes (no luck)

And I’m bleeding in love

You’re swimming in my veins

You got me now (now)

[Chorus: Rita Ora]

Been waiting for a lifetime for you

Been breaking for a lifetime for you

Wasn’t looking for love ’till I found you

Ooh na-na ayy

For love, ’till I found you (oh)

Been waiting for a lifetime for you

Been breaking for a lifetime for you

Wasn’t looking for love ’till I found you

Ooh na-na ayy

For love, ’till I found you (oh)

[Pre-Chorus: Rita Ora & Liam Payne]

I’m free as a bird

When I’m flying in your cage

I’m diving in deep

And I’m riding with no brakes

And I’m bleeding in love

You’re swimming in my veins

You got me now

[Chorus: Liam Payne & Rita Ora]

Been waiting for a lifetime for you

Been breaking for a lifetime for you

Wasn’t looking for love ’till I found you

Ooh na-na ayy

For love, ’till I found you (oh)

Been waiting for a lifetime for you (oh yeah)

Been breaking for a lifetime for you

Wasn’t looking for love ’till I found you

Ooh na-na ayy

For love, ’till I found you (oh)

Wasn’t looking for love ’till I found you

Ooh na-na ayy

For love, ’till I found you (oh)