Leonard Cohen: Ένα συγκινητικό music video για το «The Hills»

"My page was too white My ink was too thin The day wouldn't write What the night penciled in" ⠀ Vincent Haycock directs cult French cinema star Issach de Bankolé in a journey into the unknown in response to Leonard Cohen's posthumous album. Watch the new video for "The Hills"