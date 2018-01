Leon of Athens - «Utopia» (Στίχοι - Lyrics)

If there’s God around

why are we left to love and die

we took the endless road

I kept this picture in my mind

Your hand in mine

we were falling low

Alone in vivid dreams

I’m chasing you on broken ice

your pretty face Utopia

I couldn’t reach you with my eyes

You’re so far, falling low

Oh, fast and crazy night

Oh, how I woke up in the light

Life is a fast and crazy ride

I don’t know if I’m starting now

Or I’ve just arrived

If there’s God around

in you I see a brave new life

your pretty face Utopia

we chose the road less travelled by

your heart is mine

I haven’t lost control

Oh, fast and crazy night

Oh, how I woke up in the light

Life is a fast and crazy ride

I don’t know if I’m starting now

Or I’ve just arrived