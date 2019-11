Lady Gaga: Η θριαμβευτική πορεία του «A Star Is Born» συνεχίζεται

View this post on Instagram

I am overwhelmed with joy that our work on A Star Is Born continues to be recognized over a year after it was released. THANK U @recordingacademy for the 3 Grammy nominations today!! 😭 This is me and my engineer, and co-producer of “Shallow”, Ben Rice on July 9, 2018 when we turned in the final master for the soundtrack. And it’s the exact same mood that I have today finding out we were nominated for best compilation soundtrack, song of the year, and best song written for visual media (the song categories for two years in a row 🎉)! I love you all, thank you for the love and support!