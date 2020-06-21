Lady Antebellum: Ο λόγος που άλλαξαν το όνομά τους σε «Lady A»

Οι Lady Antebellum εξηγούν τους λόγους για τους οποίους αποφάσισαν να αλλάξουν το όνομά τους.
Το αμερικανικό συγκρότημα της pop και country μουσικής Lady Antebellum άλλαξε την ονομασία του σε «Lady A», λόγω συνειρμών με την περίοδο της δουλείας στις ΗΠΑ.
Οι Charles Kelley, Hillary Scott και Dave Haywood επιβεβαίωσαν την είδηση με ανάρτηση στο Instagram.
Το τρίο, που ιδρύθηκε στο Νάσβιλ το 2006, δήλωσε ότι αρχικά συμπεριέλαβε τη λέξη «antebellum» στο όνομα του ως φόρο τιμής στην αρχιτεκτονική στις νότιες πολιτείες της Αμερικής πριν από τον Εμφύλιο Πόλεμο.
Η λατινική λέξη «antebellum» σημαίνει «προπολεμικός» στην ελληνική γλώσσα και στις ΗΠΑ αναφέρεται στην περίοδο πριν από τον Αμερικανικό Εμφύλιο Πόλεμο.
Επίσης οι Lady A εξήγησαν ότι πόζαραν για να φωτογραφηθούν για την πρώτη τους φωτογραφία ως μπάντα πριν από 14 χρόνια σε ένα προπολεμικού στιλ κτίσμα.
«Μας θύμιζε ως μουσικούς τη μουσική που γεννήθηκε στο νότο, τη ροκ, τα μπλουζ, την R&B, την γκόσπελ και φυσικά την country του νότου», ανέφεραν.
Σε ανάρτηση στα κοινωνικά δίκτυα, το συγκρότημα τονίζει ότι μετά τις διαμαρτυρίες του κινήματος Black Lives Matter σε όλη τη χώρα συνειδητοποίησε τις «αδικίες, τις ανισότητες και τις προκαταλήψεις που αντιμετώπιζαν πάντα οι μαύρες γυναίκες και άντρες» και τα «τυφλά σημεία που ούτε καν ήξερε ότι υπήρχαν».
«Λυπούμαστε βαθιά για τον πόνο που αυτό προκάλεσε και για όσους αισθάνθηκαν ανασφαλείς, αόρατοι ή χωρίς αξία. Η πρόκληση του πόνου δεν ήταν ποτέ πρόθεση μας, αλλά δεν αλλάζει το γεγονός ότι πράγματι το έκανε», σημείωσαν οι Lady A.
Το γκρουπ ανέφερε ότι αποφάσισε να αλλάξει το όνομά του μετά από «προσωπική σκέψη, συζήτηση μεταξύ μας, προσευχή και πολλές ειλικρινείς συνομιλίες με μερικούς από τους πιο κοντινούς μαύρους φίλους και συναδέλφους μας».
«Δεν μπορούμε να προβάλλουμε καμία δικαιολογία που αργήσαμε να το αντιληφθούμε. Αυτό που μπορούμε να κάνουμε είναι να το απορρίψουμε και να αναλάβουμε δράση», κατέληξαν τα μέλη του γκρουπ.
Το συγκρότημα έχουν κερδίσει πέντε βραβεία Grammy και είναι πιο γνωστοί για την επιτυχία «Need You Now» του 2010, η οποία έφτασε στο νούμερο δύο στις ΗΠΑ και στο Top 20 στο Ηνωμένο Βασίλειο.
Dear Fans, As a band, we have strived for our music to be a refuge…inclusive of all. We’ve watched and listened more than ever these last few weeks, and our hearts have been stirred with conviction, our eyes opened wide to the injustices, inequality and biases Black women and men have always faced and continue to face everyday. Now, blindspots we didn’t even know existed have been revealed. After much personal reflection, band discussion, prayer and many honest conversations with some of our closest Black friends and colleagues, we have decided to drop the word “antebellum” from our name and move forward as Lady A, the nickname our fans gave us almost from the start. When we set out together almost 14 years ago, we named our band after the southern “antebellum” style home where we took our first photos. As musicians, it reminded us of all the music born in the south that influenced us…Southern Rock, Blues, R&B, Gospel and of course Country. But we are regretful and embarrassed to say that we did not take into account the associations that weigh down this word referring to the period of history before The Civil War, which includes slavery. We are deeply sorry for the hurt this has caused and for anyone who has felt unsafe, unseen or unvalued. Causing pain was never our hearts’ intention, but it doesn’t change the fact that indeed, it did just that. So today, we speak up and make a change. We hope you will dig in and join us. We feel like we have been Awakened, but this is just one step. There are countless more that need to be taken. We want to do better. We are committed to examining our individual and collective impact and making the necessary changes to practice antiracism. We will continue to educate ourselves, have hard conversations and search the parts of our hearts that need pruning—to grow into better humans, better neighbors. Our next outward step will be a donation to the Equal Justice Initiative through LadyAID. Our prayer is that if we lead by example…with humility, love, empathy and action…we can be better allies to those suffering from spoken and unspoken injustices, while influencing our children & generations to come.