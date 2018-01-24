Το «Stranger Things» είναι το τραγούδι που συνδυάζει τα μοναδικά χαρακτηριστικά του Kygo και των OneRepublc.
Η συνεργασία του Νορβηγού Kygo με το αμερικανικό pop-rock συγκρότημα των OneRepublic μετουσιώνεται σε εικόνα.
Τον προηγούμενο Νοέμβριο, ο 26χρονος DJ και μουσικός παραγωγός κυκλοφόρησε το δεύτερο ολοκληρωμένο άλμπουμ της σταδιοδρομίας του με τον τίτλο «Kids In Love» και το σήμα των Ultra Music και RCA Records / Sony Music.
Το άλμπουμ έχει βρεθεί στο Top 3 της πατρίδας του Kygo, της Νορβηγίας και έρχεται ενάμιση χρόνο μετά το «Cloud Nine», που κατέκτησε No1 στα «Top Dance / Electronic Albums» του «Billboard».
Το «Kids In Love» περιλαμβάνει συνεργασίες με τους One Republic, τον John Newman και άλλους ανερχόμενους καλλιτέχνες όπως οι Billy Raffoul, Jason Walker, Wrabel, JHart, Oliver Nelson, Bonnie McKee και The Night Game.
Ο δίσκος διατίθεται επιπλέον σε μία deluxe έκδοση όπου συμπεριλαμβάνονται τα τραγούδια του EP «Stargazing» που είχε προηγηθεί. Εκεί θα συναντήσετε τη σύμπραξη του Kygo με τη Selena Gomez στο «It Ain’t Me» και τη συνάντηση με την Ellie Goulding στο «First Time».
Το «Stranger Things» είναι το τραγούδι που συνδυάζει τα μοναδικά χαρακτηριστικά του Kygo και των OneRepublc, με τον κεντρικό τραγουδιστή της μπάντας, τον Ryan Tedder, να αφήνει το σημάδι του. Το τραγούδι περιέχει πολλές αναφορές στην ομώνυμη και δημοφιλή τηλεοπτική σειρά του Netflix.
[Intro]
The stranger things
A life, a life of stranger things (very far)
For stranger things (dreams of places I’ve)
‘Cause that’s just who we are
[Verse 1]
We used to run around this ghost town
Always thinking out loud
Are we gonna get out?
I remember
We dream of places that we could go
Castles with the strange glow
People that we don’t know
I remember
[Pre-Chorus]
We left a life
That’s ordinary from the start
We looked for stranger things
‘Cause that’s just who we are
Found me the edge of something beautiful and loud
Like I’m picturing now
[Chorus]
Castles glitter under Spanish skies
But I’m just looking out for you tonight
Snow white mountains in a foreign state
Tell me someday we’ll get there
Someday
Someday
Oh-oh
Oh-oh
[Verse 2]
I see a Technicolor shadow
Underneath your window
Just in case you don’t know
I can see it
You cast an unfamiliar day glow
Different than what I know
Shining like a halo
I can feel it
[Pre-Chorus]
We turned our back on ordinary from the start
We looked for stranger things
‘Cause that’s just who we are
Found me the edge of something beautiful and loud
Show me the sky falling down
[Chorus]
Castles glitter under Spanish skies
But I’m just looking out for you tonight
Snow white mountains in an ancient place
Tell me someday we’ll get together
Someday
Someday
Oh oh
Oh oh
[Bridge]
The stranger things
A life, a life of stranger things (very far)
For stranger things (dreams of places I’ve)
‘Cause that’s just who we are
A stranger things (very far)
The stranger things
A life, a life of stranger things (very far)
For stranger things (dreams of places I’ve)
‘Cause that’s just who we are
The stranger things
A life, a life of stranger things (very far)
For stranger things (dreams of places I’ve)
‘Cause that’s just who we are
The stranger things
A life, a life of stranger things (very far)
For stranger things (dreams of places I’ve)
‘Cause that’s just who we are
[Outro]
The stranger things
A life, a life of stranger things (very far)
For stranger things (dreams of places I’ve)
‘Cause that’s just who we are
Το «Stranger Things» είναι το τρίτο τραγούδι που κυκλοφόρησαν οι αγαπημένοι του ελληνικού κοινού OneRepublic εντός του 2017, μετά ο «No Vacancy» και το «Rich Love» σε συνεργασία με τους Seeb.
Επίσης το συγκρότημα έγραψε το «Truth To Power» για τις ανάγκες του κινηματογραφικού ντοκιμαντέρ «An Inconvenient Sequel: Truth To Power».
Kygo και Justin Jesso
εκτοξεύονται στα αστέρια με το «Stargazing»