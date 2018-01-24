Kygo ft. OneRepublic - «Stranger Things» (Στίχοι - Lyrics)

[Intro]

The stranger things

A life, a life of stranger things (very far)

For stranger things (dreams of places I’ve)

‘Cause that’s just who we are

[Verse 1]

We used to run around this ghost town

Always thinking out loud

Are we gonna get out?

I remember

We dream of places that we could go

Castles with the strange glow

People that we don’t know

I remember

[Pre-Chorus]

We left a life

That’s ordinary from the start

We looked for stranger things

‘Cause that’s just who we are

Found me the edge of something beautiful and loud

Like I’m picturing now

[Chorus]

Castles glitter under Spanish skies

But I’m just looking out for you tonight

Snow white mountains in a foreign state

Tell me someday we’ll get there

Someday

Someday

Oh-oh

Oh-oh

[Verse 2]

I see a Technicolor shadow

Underneath your window

Just in case you don’t know

I can see it

You cast an unfamiliar day glow

Different than what I know

Shining like a halo

I can feel it

[Pre-Chorus]

We turned our back on ordinary from the start

We looked for stranger things

‘Cause that’s just who we are

Found me the edge of something beautiful and loud

Show me the sky falling down

[Chorus]

Castles glitter under Spanish skies

But I’m just looking out for you tonight

Snow white mountains in an ancient place

Tell me someday we’ll get together

Someday

Someday

Oh oh

Oh oh

[Bridge]

The stranger things

A life, a life of stranger things (very far)

For stranger things (dreams of places I’ve)

‘Cause that’s just who we are

A stranger things (very far)

The stranger things

A life, a life of stranger things (very far)

For stranger things (dreams of places I’ve)

‘Cause that’s just who we are

The stranger things

A life, a life of stranger things (very far)

For stranger things (dreams of places I’ve)

‘Cause that’s just who we are

The stranger things

A life, a life of stranger things (very far)

For stranger things (dreams of places I’ve)

‘Cause that’s just who we are

[Outro]

The stranger things

A life, a life of stranger things (very far)

For stranger things (dreams of places I’ve)

‘Cause that’s just who we are