To «Stargazing» του Kygo με τη φωνή του Justin Jesso ανεβαίνει στις προτιμήσεις με γοργούς ρυθμούς.
Όταν ο πρωτοπόρος της tropical house μουσικής Kygo ανακοίνωσε το «Stargazing», πολλοί νόμισαν ότι ήταν ένα ακόμη single, άποψη που αποδείχθηκε τελείως ανακριβές.
Το «Stargazing» είναι φυσικά τραγούδι, αλλά αποτελεί μέρος του ολοκαίνουριο και ομότιτλου EP του Νορβηγού DJ και μουσικού παραγωγού, το οποίο κυκλοφόρησε στα τέλη Σεπτεμβρίου από την Ultra Music και τη Sony Music.
Το EP συγκεντρώνει τις τελευταίες μεγάλες επιτυχίες – κορυφαίες συνεργασίες που εκτίναξαν τον Kygo στα charts.
Ανάμεσα στα πέντε τραγούδια του άλμπουμ περιέχεται η συνάντηση με τη Selena Gomez στο «It Ain’t Me» που εισήλθε στο Top 10 σε περισσότερα από 50 διαφορετικά charts ανά τον πλανήτη και ξεπέρασε τα 573 εκατομμύρια streams στο Spotify. Συμπεριλαμβάνεται επίσης η συνύπαρξη του Kygo με την Ellie Goulding στο «First Time» που ανέβηκε στο Νο1 του iTunes σε δώδεκα χώρες αμέσως μόλις κυκλοφόρησε.
Οι προσθήκες στο EP του «Stargazing» είναι το remix του Kygo στο νέο τραγούδι των U2, «You’re The Best Thing About Me» και δύο ολοκαίνουρια τραγούδια.
Το πρώτο είναι το «This Town» με τη συμμετοχή της Sasha Sloan και το δεύτερο τραγούδι είναι το ομώνυμο του EP, «Stargazing», με τη ζεστή φωνή του πρωτοεμφανιζόμενου Justin Jesso. Ένα τραγούδι που χαρακτηρίζεται από ενέργεια και ανεβαίνει με γοργούς ρυθμούς στην παγκόσμια κατάταξη του Spotify.
Το «Stargazing» αναφέρεται στην αγάπη ενός παιδιού για τον πατέρα του που πέθανε. Στο video clip, το αγόρι βρίσκει τρόπο να κατασκευάσει ένα πύραυλο για να «αναζητήσει» τον πατέρα του ανάμεσα στα εκατομμύρια αστέρια του ουρανού. Ήταν αποφασισμένο να το κάνει, αφού ο πατέρας του έλεγε ότι θα μπορεί πάντα να τον «βρίσκει» στα αστέρια.
[Verse 1]
You’re saying it’s hopeless, that I should hope less
Heaven can help us, well maybe «she» might
You say it’s beyond us, what is beyond us?
Let’s see and decide
We’ve been meteoric, even before this
Burns half as long when it’s twice as bright
So if it’s beyond us, then it’s beyond us
Lets see and decide
[Pre-Chorus]
And I will still be here, stargazing
I’ll still look up, look up
Look up for love
I will still be here, stargazing
I’ll still look up, look up
Look up for love
[Chorus]
Don’t you, give up, for me
Don’t fall, don’t give up, for love
Don’t you, give up, for me
Don’t fall, don’t give up, for love
Don’t you, give up, for me
Don’t fall, don’t give up, for love
Don’t you, give up, for me
Don’t fall, don’t give up, for love
[Verse 2]
I’m trying to save us, you don’t wanna save us
You blame human nature, and say it’s unkind
Let’s make up our own minds, we’ve got our whole lives
Let’s see and decide, decide
[Pre-Chorus]
And I will still be here, stargazing
I’ll still look up, look up
Look up for love
Stars don’t disappear, they keep blazing
Even when the night is over
And I will still be here, stargazing
I’ll still look up, look up
Look up for love
Stars don’t disappear, they keep blazing
Even when the night is over
That’s how I find the light
[Chorus]
Don’t you, give up, for me
Don’t fall, don’t give up, for love
That’s how I find the light
Don’t you, give up, for me (ooh)
Don’t fall, don’t give up, for love
Don’t you, give up, for me
Don’t fall, don’t give up, for love
Don’t you, give up, for me
Don’t fall, don’t give up, for love
That’s how I find the light
Don’t you, give up, for me
Don’t fall, don’t give up, for love
That’s how I find the light
Don’t you, give up, for me (ooh)
Don’t fall, don’t give up, for love