Kygo - «Kids In Love» ft. The Night Game (Στίχοι - Stixoi - Lyrics)

[Verse 1]

This is our last goodbye

Don’t come and find me

So hard to see you cry

Please, somebody blind me

[Pre-Chorus 1]

‘Cause I can feel it

I’m still lagging onto every word

My heart is beating

And I’m sorry that I left you hurt

[Chorus]

We were kids in love

And then we grew up

But won’t you hold me close tonight

Like we’re kids in love?

Kids in love

Kids in love

Kids in love

[Post-Chorus]

We were kids in love

We were kids in love

[Verse 2]

Engine on, in the drive

Running for hours

Slowly, we twist the knife in

Folding like towers

[Pre-Chorus 2]

And I can feel it

And we’re running out of hope tonight

I hear you breathing

As we’re hanging on to you and I, oh

[Chorus]

We were kids in love

And then we grew up

But won’t you hold me close tonight

Like we’re kids in love?

Kids in love (oh)

Kids in love (oh)

Kids in love (oh)

[Outro]

Maybe I could cope if I could hold you

We were kids in love

One last time, one last time

And wherever you go, I’ll just hold you forever

Maybe I could cope if I could hold you

We were kids in love

Kids in love (oh)

Kids in love (oh)

Kids in love (oh)