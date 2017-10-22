Πριν συμπληρωθεί ένας μήνας από την κυκλοφορία του νέου EP, o Kygo ανακοινώνει το δεύτερο άλμπουμ του.
Ο Νορβηγός σούπερ σταρ Kygo, κατά κόσμον Kyrre Gørvell-Dahll, κυκλοφορεί το νέο single «Kids In Love», το ομώνυμο τραγούδι του πολυαναμενόμενου άλμπουμ «Kids In Love» που θα κυκλοφορήσει μέσω των Ultra Music και RCA Records / Sony Music.
Ο δίσκος, ο οποίος θα είναι διαθέσιμος από τις 3 Νοεμβρίου, περιλαμβάνει συνεργασίες με τους One Republic, τον John Newman και άλλους ανερχόμενους καλλιτέχνες όπως ο Billy Raffoul και όχι μόνο. Θα κυκλοφορήσει επίσης στην ίδια ημερομηνία μία deluxe έκδοση, που θα περιέχει τα τραγούδια από το πρόσφατο EP του «Stargazing», το οποίο κυκλοφόρησε στα τέλη Σεπτεμβρίου.
Ο Kygo συνεργάστηκε με τον αξιόλογο Νεοϋορκέζο καλλιτέχνη James Goldcrown για το εξώφυλλο του άλμπουμ, που τονίζει το σταθερό θέμα της αγάπης σε όλη τη δισκογραφική δουλειά:
Το πρότζεκτ ξεκίνησε ως μία σειρά βίντεο στα κοινωνικά δίκτυα του Kygo, με τους Adrian Grenier, Vin Diesel, Simon Cowell, The Chainsmokers, Rob Gronkowski, Ansel και άλλους να καταθέτουν τις δικές τους εμπειρίες με την αγάπη.
Το EP πέντε τραγουδιών του «Stargazing» έχει προλάβει να συγκεντρώσει 24 εκατομμύρια streams στις ψηφιακές πλατφόρμες και συνεχίζει. Το «Kids In Love» σηματοδοτεί το δεύτερο ολοκληρωμένο δίσκο του Kygo, ενάμιση χρόνο μετά το «Cloud Nine» (No1 στα «Top Dance / Electronic Albums» του «Billboard»).
Στο single του «Kids In Love» συμμετέχει το αμερικανικό pop δίδυμο των «The Night Game».
1. Kids In Love (feat. The Night Game)
2. Never Let You Go (feat. John Newman)
3. Sunrise (feat. Jason Walker)
4. Riding Shotgun (Kygo & Oliver Nelson feat. Bonnie McKee)
5. Stranger Things (feat. One Republic)
6. With You (feat. Wrabel)
7. Permanent (feat. JHart)
8. I See You (feat. Billy Raffoul)
[Verse 1]
This is our last goodbye
Don’t come and find me
So hard to see you cry
Please, somebody blind me
[Pre-Chorus 1]
‘Cause I can feel it
I’m still lagging onto every word
My heart is beating
And I’m sorry that I left you hurt
[Chorus]
We were kids in love
And then we grew up
But won’t you hold me close tonight
Like we’re kids in love?
Kids in love
Kids in love
Kids in love
[Post-Chorus]
We were kids in love
We were kids in love
[Verse 2]
Engine on, in the drive
Running for hours
Slowly, we twist the knife in
Folding like towers
[Pre-Chorus 2]
And I can feel it
And we’re running out of hope tonight
I hear you breathing
As we’re hanging on to you and I, oh
[Chorus]
We were kids in love
And then we grew up
But won’t you hold me close tonight
Like we’re kids in love?
Kids in love (oh)
Kids in love (oh)
Kids in love (oh)
[Outro]
Maybe I could cope if I could hold you
We were kids in love
One last time, one last time
And wherever you go, I’ll just hold you forever
Maybe I could cope if I could hold you
We were kids in love
Kids in love (oh)
Kids in love (oh)
Kids in love (oh)