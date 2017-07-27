Εντυπωσίασε με την παρουσία της και τώρα η Kirsten εκπλήσσει και με τη φωνή της.
Η νεαρή Kirsten, με καταγωγή από Ελλάδα και Σκωτία παρουσιάζει το πρώτο της single.
Έχοντας από μικρή ηλικία έλξη για το χώρο των τεχνών, σπούδασε σχέδιο μόδας και θεατρικό κοστούμι. Από το 2006 εργάζεται ως μοντέλο και ηθοποιός στην Ευρώπη και την Αμερική, ενώ έχει παρακολουθήσει μαθήματα χοροθεάτρου και φωνητικής.
Πρόσφατα, την απολαύσαμε να συμμετέχει στο video clip για τη σαρωτική νέα επιτυχία του Κωνσταντίνου Αργυρού με τίτλο «Ξημερώματα», όπου έστρεψε επάνω της όλα τα βλέμματα.
Τώρα, η εντυπωσιακή Kirsten κυκλοφορεί το δικό της τραγούδι που ονομάζεται «FC Spot» για να εκπλήξει και με τη φωνή της. Το single είναι μία upetmpo – pin up δημιουργία σε μουσική της Ανδριάνας Μπάμπαλη και στίχους του Άρη Σιαφά.
Το φρέσκο και άκρως καλοκαιρινό video επιμελήθηκαν σκηνοθετικά οι PickCodes.
Κυκλοφορεί από τη Voice Entertainment και τη Feelgood Records.
Do you like me
do you even care
can you see me
or am I thin like air
am I too big
or ain’t I big enough
do you like them sweet
or do you like them tough
Let me show you what I ‘ve got
let me take that fc spot
thats been staying empty in your heart
you do or not
let me move into your heart
let me play the only part
let me show you what i ve got , it’s hot
Do I give too little
or is it just too much
do you fear my stare
or freak out with my touch
should I act first
or maybe just think twice
do you like me true
or you’re content with lies
Let me show you what I ‘ve got
let me take that fc spot
thats been staying empty in your heart
you do or not
let me move into your heart
let me play the only part
let me show you what i ve got , it’s hot
Am I going really fast
or its you who’s deadly slow
will I find you mountain high
or valley low
is this gonna be a walk
or you only want to fly
will I meet you valley low
or mountain high
Let me show you what I ‘ve got
let me take that fc spot
thats been staying empty in your heart
let me move into your heart
let me play the only part
let me show you what i ve got , it’s hot
Let me show you what I ‘ve got
let me take that fc spot
thats been staying empty in your heart
you do or not
let me move into your heart
let me play the only part
let me show you what i ve got, it’s hot