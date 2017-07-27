Kirsten - «FC Spot» (Στίχοι - Stixoi - Lyrics)

Do you like me

do you even care

can you see me

or am I thin like air

am I too big

or ain’t I big enough

do you like them sweet

or do you like them tough

Let me show you what I ‘ve got

let me take that fc spot

thats been staying empty in your heart

you do or not

let me move into your heart

let me play the only part

let me show you what i ve got , it’s hot

Do I give too little

or is it just too much

do you fear my stare

or freak out with my touch

should I act first

or maybe just think twice

do you like me true

or you’re content with lies

Let me show you what I ‘ve got

let me take that fc spot

thats been staying empty in your heart

you do or not

let me move into your heart

let me play the only part

let me show you what i ve got , it’s hot

Am I going really fast

or its you who’s deadly slow

will I find you mountain high

or valley low

is this gonna be a walk

or you only want to fly

will I meet you valley low

or mountain high

Let me show you what I ‘ve got

let me take that fc spot

thats been staying empty in your heart

let me move into your heart

let me play the only part

let me show you what i ve got , it’s hot

Let me show you what I ‘ve got

let me take that fc spot

thats been staying empty in your heart

you do or not

let me move into your heart

let me play the only part

let me show you what i ve got, it’s hot