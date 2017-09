There's no cure for something that is not a disease. Wouldn't it be a revolutionary idea to support and celebrate and LOVE people for who they are instead of shaming and trying to change them. This is a shameful piece of legislation and I lend my support to help fight this medieval and despicable decision. I love all people and respect everyone's rights to be exactly who you were born to be. These are speed bumps, not walls , and we will fight!

