Katy Perry - «Hey Hey Hey» (Στίχοι - Stixoi - Lyrics)

[Verse 1]

A big beautiful brain with a pretty face, yeah

A babydoll with a briefcase, yeah

A hot little hurricane, ha!

‘Cause I’m feminine and soft, but I’m still a boss, yeah

Red lipstick, but still so raw, yeah

Marilyn Monroe in a monster truck

[Pre-Chorus]

‘Cause I can be zen and I can be the storm, yeah

Smell like a rose and I pierce like a thorn, yeah

Karate chopping the clichés and norms all in a dress

[Chorus]

Hey, hey, hey

You think that I’m a little baby

You think that I am fragile like a Fabergé

You think that I am cracking, but you can’t break me

No-o-o-o-oh, no way

No-o-o-o-oh, no way

No-o-o-o-oh, no way

You think that I am cracking, but you can’t break me

(Br-br-break me)

[Verse 2]

Yeah, I bounce back like a pro ’cause I’m so resilient

LOL at all your limits

Keep your penny thoughts, I’m making a mint

[Pre-Chorus]

‘Cause I can be zen and I can be the storm, yeah

Smell like a rose and I pierce like a thorn, yeah

Karate chopping the clichés and norms all in a dress

[Chorus]

Hey, hey, hey

You think that I’m a little baby

You think that I am fragile like a Fabergé

You think that I am cracking, but you can’t break me

No-o-o-o-oh, no way

No-o-o-o-oh, no way

No-o-o-o-oh, no way

You think that I am cracking, but you can’t break me (uh-uh)

(Br-br-break me)

[Bridge]

I ain’t got no strings (no strings…)

I’m no one’s little puppet

Got my own cha-ching in my chubby little wallet

And secretly you love it

(You fucking love it)

And secretly you love it

[Chorus & Astrid S]

Hey, hey, hey (hey)

You think that I’m a little baby

You think that I am fragile like a Fabergé

You think that I am cracking, but you can’t break me

No-o-o-o-oh

Hey, hey, hey

You think that I’m a little baby

You think that I am fragile like a Fabergé

You think that I am cracking, but you can’t break me

No-o-o-o-oh, no way (no)

No-o-o-o-oh, no way (no way)

No-o-o-o-oh, no way (uh-uh)

Oh, you think that I am cracking, but you can’t break me (uh-uh)

(Br-br-break me)