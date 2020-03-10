Katty Perry: Το συγκινητικό μήνυμα για το θάνατο της γιαγιάς της

Βαρύ πένθος για την Katy Perry.
Μία δυσάρεστη είδηση ήρθε να επισκιάσει τις ευτυχισμένες στιγμές που ζει η Katy Perry.
Λίγες ημέρες μετά την αποκάλυψη ότι περιμένει το πρώτο της παιδί με τον αρραβωνιαστικό της Orlando Bloom, η τραγουδίστρια ανακοίνωσε το θάνατο της αγαπημένης της γιαγιάς, Ann Pearl Hudson.
H Katy Perry έγραψε στο Instagram ένα συγκινητικό μήνυμα για τη γιαγιά της, η οποία έφυγε από τη ζωή την Κυριακή 8 Μαρτίου σε ηλικία 99 ετών, δημοσιεύοντας παράλληλα μία σειρά τρυφερών φωτογραφιών και βίντεο που είχαν τραβήξει μαζί σε διάφορες περιστάσεις, όπως τη στιγμή που η τραγουδίστρια της είχε αποκαλύψει την εγκυμοσύνη της.
«Δεν γνωρίζω πότε μία ψυχή μπαίνει σε νέο σώμα, όμως αν υπάρχει μετά θάνατον ζωή όπου υπάρχει μία αίθουσα αναμονής όσων έρχονται και φεύγουν, το μυαλό μου αναρωτιέται αν η ψυχή που περιμένει να έρθει στον κόσμο, θα πάρει ένα φιλί στο μέτωπο από τη γιαγιά μου που έφυγε από αυτή τη Γη χθες. Η καρδιά μου το ελπίζει», έγραψε η αστέρας της pop.
«Αυτή τα ξεκίνησε όλα, καθώς συνήθιζε να μας το υπενθυμίζει και είμαι τόσο ευγνώμων που το έκανε», συνέχισε.
«Η οικογένεια είναι εκεί για να μας δείξει τι μπορεί να είναι η αγάπη. Μερικές φορές το ταξίδι για να βρεις έναν έρωτα είναι δύσκολο, όμως αν μπορέσεις να ανοίξεις την καρδιά σου και αφήσεις το φως να σου δείξει το δρόμο, θα βρεις αυτήν την απαράμιλλη αγάπη»
Η Katy Perry χαρακτήρισε μαχήτρια τη γιαγιά της, περιγράφοντας ότι έζησε την παγκόσμια οικονομική κρίση του 1929 και πως μεγάλωσε μόνη της τρία παιδιά δουλεύοντας ως μοδίστρα.
«Ήταν πάντα αληθινή, ευχάριστη και γεμάτη με όλα τα γλυκά πράγματα που σκέφτεσαι για τις γιαγιάδες», τόνισε η τραγουδίστρια.
Ολοκληρώνοντας, η Katy Perry σημείωσε ότι έχει κληρονομήσει από τη γιαγιά της την ειλικρίνεια, το πείσμα, το μαχητικό πνεύμα και το στιλ της.
«Ας αναπαυτεί σε βαθιά γαλήνη και να φιλήσει το μέτωπό της ψυχής που θα έρθει και να της πει ότι όλα θα είναι εντάξει, ειδικά τώρα που έχει αποκτήσει έναν άγγελο να τη φυλάει», έγραψε.
I don’t know when a soul enters a new vehicle but if there is an afterlife where there’s a waiting room of the coming and going my mind wonders if the soul that is waiting to come into my world is getting a kiss on the forehead from my sweet Grandma that departed this earth yesterday. My heart hopes so. If she is able to speak with the soul in waiting the conversation would probably include “are sure you wanna pick this wild group?!” There would most definitely be some sarcasm, a witty quip or two… tbh grandma probably had a glass of her favorite blush wine ready upon arrival to this afterlife… and a most fashionable look, jewels included, naturally. A lot of what I am is because of my father… and he is because of her. She started it all, as she used to remind us and I’m so grateful she did. Family… is there to show us what love can be… sometimes that journey of finding the love is tough to get to AND through but if you can open your heart and let the light lead the way you will find that incomparable love. Ann Pearl Hudson was a fighter. She survived the Great Depression, raised 3 kids on her own as a seamstress, making G strings for showgirls and other such characters in Vegas. She was always authentically herself, funny and full of all the sweet cozy things you think of when you think of grandmas. She gave me crisp dollar bills in hallmark cards, she let us eat her favorite almond cookies from the 99 cent store while we asked questions about the different fans she had displayed on her walls. She was a wonderful grandma and I will forever carry some of her in me. When my whit comes out, that’s Ann. When my authenticity comes out, that’s Ann. When my stubbornness comes out, hell, that’s Ann. When my fighter spirit comes out, that’s Ann. When my style comes out, that’s Ann. May she rest in deep peace and kiss the forehead of the soul to come and let them know everything is gonna be OK, especially now that they have gained an angel to look over them ♥️♠️