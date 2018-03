Kaskade feat. Charlotte Lawrence – Cold As Stone | Lyrics

I see it in your eyes

You’re seconds from destroying me

I’ve said my last goodbye

Now someone get me outta here

Can’t take another lie

Stop telling me who I should be

‘Cause I don’t wanna go where you’re going

You’re telling me I can’t change my mind

So I’m cold as stone

The only way I know

To keep my soul

And never let it show

That I don’t really know what I’m doing

All I know is I’m crashing down

So let me, let me out

I can’t love you anymore

Let me, let me out

I don’t love you like before

Let me, let me

I don’t love you

Let me, let me

Don’t love you like before

Never felt so lonely

There you’re standing, next to me

I always feel so empty

When you promise you won’t leave

Every time you hold me

I run away so I can breathe

You can’t even hear me when I’m screaming

Trying to say you’re way out of line

So I’m cold as stone

The only way I know

To keep my soul

And never let it show

I’m cold as stone (cold)

So let me, let me out

I can’t love you anymore

Let me, let me out

I don’t love you like before

Let me, let me

I don’t love you

Let me, let me

Don’t love you like before

I was wearing my heart on my sleeve

Before when I used to be down on my knees

It’s funny, how clearly I see

I was trying, oh so desperately

So let me, let me out

I can’t love you anymore

Let me, let me out

I don’t love you like before

So let me, let me out

I can’t love you anymore

Let me, let me out

I don’t love you like before

Let me, let me

I don’t love you

Let me, let me

I don’t love you like before

Let me, let me

I don’t love you

Let me, let me

I don’t love you like before