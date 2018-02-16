Kadebostany - «Save Me» (Στίχοι - Lyrics)

Save me from me

Go on and leave me

I’m not sure you need me

So don’t cry over me

Save me from me

Go on and leave me

I’m not sure you need me

So don’t cry over me

If you wanna stay growing up with me

If you wanna go I’m the one you need

If you wanna stay growing up with me

If you wanna go I’m the one you need

If you wanna stay growing up with me

If you wanna go I’m the one you need

If you wanna stay growing up with me

If you wanna go I’m the one you need

Save me from me

Take me out to breathe

This time I’m ready,

Ready to escape

Round and round I’m turning around

I’m in a cage so help me to fly

Up in the sky feeling high

I see the moon my heart is full

I see the moon my heart is full

If you wanna stay growing up with me

If you wanna go I’m the one you need

If you wanna stay growing up with me

If you wanna go I’m the one you need

If you wanna stay growing up with me

If you wanna go I’m the one you need

If you wanna stay growing up with me

If you wanna go I’m the one you need