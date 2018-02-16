Οι Kadebostany ανεβάζουν ρυθμούς για την άφιξη του νέου άλμπουμ τους το επόμενο διάστημα.
Μετά την πολύ μεγάλη επιτυχία του «Mind If I Stay», οι αυτό-αποκαλούμενοι ηγέτες της pop αυτοκρατορίας, οι Kadebostany, επιστρέφουν με το φανταστικό και άκρως εκπληκτικό «Save Me».
Η σπάνια ομορφιά της μουσικής, οι κομψές μελωδίες της κιθάρας, τα πανέμορφα φωνητικά, ο μοναδικός ήχος τους, συνδυασμένα όλα αυτά με το πιασάρικο στιλ του Guilaume de Kadebostany.
Τα προηγούμενα singles των Kadebostany όπως μεταξύ άλλων τα «Mind If I Stay», «Castle In The Snow», «Crazy In Love» και «Walking With A Ghost» σκαρφάλωσαν στις υψηλότερες θέσεις των charts σε πάνω από 25 χώρες και έχουν συνολικά πάνω από 500 εκατομμύρια προβολές στο YouTube.
Έπειτα απο το «Mind If I Stay» που εμφανίστηκε στο Top 20 του διεθνούς Airplay Chart στην Ελλάδα, το «Save Me» είναι το νέο single των Kadebostany από το νέο τους album «Monumental» που θα κυκλοφορήσει τον Μάρτιο από την Mayahana Records και την 314 Records.
Η αγαπημένη μπάντα του ελληνικού κοινού θα επισκεφθεί την χώρα μας για τρεις μοναδικές συναυλίες: 15 Μαρτίου στον Βόλο στο «LAB Art», 16 Μαρτίου στη Θεσσαλονίκη στο «Fix Factory of Sound» και 17 Μαρτίου στην Αθήνα στο «Fuzz».
Save me from me
Go on and leave me
I’m not sure you need me
So don’t cry over me
Save me from me
Go on and leave me
I’m not sure you need me
So don’t cry over me
If you wanna stay growing up with me
If you wanna go I’m the one you need
If you wanna stay growing up with me
If you wanna go I’m the one you need
If you wanna stay growing up with me
If you wanna go I’m the one you need
If you wanna stay growing up with me
If you wanna go I’m the one you need
Save me from me
Take me out to breathe
This time I’m ready,
Ready to escape
Round and round I’m turning around
I’m in a cage so help me to fly
Up in the sky feeling high
I see the moon my heart is full
I see the moon my heart is full
If you wanna stay growing up with me
If you wanna go I’m the one you need
If you wanna stay growing up with me
If you wanna go I’m the one you need
If you wanna stay growing up with me
If you wanna go I’m the one you need
If you wanna stay growing up with me
If you wanna go I’m the one you need