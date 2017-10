Kadebostany - «Mind If I Stay» (Στίχοι - Stixoi - Lyrics)

Do you mind if I stay

I’ll blend in with the air

Oh I’ve never felt this alone

Do you mind if I stay

I’m the guardian of your nights

Turning your sorrow into gold

Would you pay for my loans

Cause i won’t make it till old bones

Can you read my smoke signals

Listen to the universe, you may find an answer

Love is here and everywhere, don’t be scared

Listen to the universe, you may find an answer

Love is here and everywhere, don’t be scared

Do you mind if i stay

Your face is haunting me

I’ll find the answers in my dreams

I’m still hung up on you

Your silence is a dusty death road

Who knows where the wind will blow

Listen to the universe, you may find an answer

Love is here and everywhere, don’t be scared

Listen to the universe, you may find an answer

Love is here and everywhere, don’t be scared

I’m just a man lost in space

Calling out, hoping to hear something back, something back

I’m just a man lost in space

Calling out, hoping to hear something back, something back

Listen to the universe, you may find an answer

Love is here and everywhere, don’t be scared

Listen to the universe, you may find an answer

Love is here and everywhere, don’t be scared

Listen to the universe, you may find an answer

Love is here and everywhere, don’t be scared, don’t be scared