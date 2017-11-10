Kadebostany - «Early Morning Dreams» (Στίχοι - Stixoi - Lyrics)

This storm in your eyes, makes me feel like I was made for you

This storm in your eyes, in your eyes, in your eyes

You cannot escape from me, the gods have woven our destiny

You cannot escape from me, the gods have woven our destiny

Ale ale aleo, ale ale aleo

Ale ale aleo, ale ale aleo

Ale ale aleo, ale ale aleo

Ale ale aleo, ale ale aleo

Run fast as you can, it’s not an early morning dream

Run fast as you can, it’s not an early morning dream

Ale ale aleo, ale ale aleo

Ale ale aleo, ale ale aleo

I’m giving you my love, we’ll always be together

I’m giving you my love, we’ll always be together

Remove your layers

Come as you are, come as you are

Ale ale aleo, ale ale aleo

Ale ale aleo, ale ale aleo

Ale ale aleo, ale ale aleo

Ale ale aleo, ale ale aleo