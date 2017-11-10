Όσο η επιτυχία του «Mind If I Stay» συνεχίζεται, οι Kadebostany προσθέτουν στην αρμάδα τους το «Early Morning Dreams».
Για μία ακόμα φορά, οι Kadebostany πειραματίζονται με τα όρια της pop κουλτούρας.
Το συγκρότημα έθεσε τα θεμέλια του από νωρίς και τώρα τα μέλη του είναι έτοιμοι να ξεκινήσουν για μία ακόμα σταυροφορία, για να εγκαθιδρύσουν μία νέα εποχή της pop.
Το πρώτο single «Mind If I Stay» ανέβηκε στις υψηλότερες θέσεις των Radio και Shazam Charts σε Ιταλία, Τουρκία, Ελλάδα, Ελβετία, Ισραήλ, Ρωσία, Ουκρανία και σύντομα στην υπόλοιπη Ευρώπη.
Η σκόνη δεν έχει καθίσει ακόμη και η μπάντα «χτυπάει» ξανά με το «Early Morning Dreams», το δεύτερο single από το EP «Monumental – Chapter I».
Το single συνοδεύεται από δύο επιπλέον remixes από τους Αντώνη Κανάκη και Kled Mone.
Κυκλοφορεί από τη Mahayana Records και τη 314 Records.
This storm in your eyes, makes me feel like I was made for you
This storm in your eyes, in your eyes, in your eyes
You cannot escape from me, the gods have woven our destiny
You cannot escape from me, the gods have woven our destiny
Ale ale aleo, ale ale aleo
Ale ale aleo, ale ale aleo
Ale ale aleo, ale ale aleo
Ale ale aleo, ale ale aleo
Run fast as you can, it’s not an early morning dream
Run fast as you can, it’s not an early morning dream
Ale ale aleo, ale ale aleo
Ale ale aleo, ale ale aleo
I’m giving you my love, we’ll always be together
I’m giving you my love, we’ll always be together
Remove your layers
Come as you are, come as you are
Ale ale aleo, ale ale aleo
Ale ale aleo, ale ale aleo
Ale ale aleo, ale ale aleo
Ale ale aleo, ale ale aleo
Ακούστε παρακάτω το remix του Αντώνη Κανάκη:
Και το remix του Kled Mone: