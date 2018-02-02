Ο Justin Timberlake γιορτάζει με το video clip του «Man Of The Woods» τα γενέθλιά του και την άφιξη του νέου δίσκου του.
Ο δέκα φορές βραβευμένος με Grammy και τέσσερις φορές με Emmy, Justin Timberlake, κυκλοφορεί το τέταρτο άλμπουμ του με τίτλο «Man Of The Woods» στις 2 Φεβρουαρίου, μέσω της RCA Records / Sony Music.
Το «Man Of The Woods» σηματοδοτεί το πιο φιλόδοξο άλμπουμ του Timberlake έως τώρα, τόσο ηχητικά όσο και στιχουργικά.
Συνδυάζοντας τους ήχους του παραδοσιακού αμερικανικού ροκ με τις σύγχρονες επιρροές των συνεργατών του, των Neptunes (Pharrell Williams – Chad Hugo), Timbaland, Chris Stapleton και Alicia Keys, το νέο αυτό υλικό εξερευνά μία ιστορία εμπνευσμένη από το γιο του, τη σύζυγό του και το προσωπικό ταξίδι του από το Μέμφις μέχρι το σήμερα.
Ο Justin Timberlake είχε προλογίσει το άλμπουμ με τρία ολοκαίνουρια singles (τα «Filthy», «Supplies» και «Say Something» σε συνεργασία με τον Chris Stapleton), τα οποία έκαναν εμφανή τον πολυδιάστατο χαρακτήρα που έχει προσδώσει στο «Man Of The Woods». Καθένα από τα τραγούδια που έχουμε ακούσει, έχει οπτικοποιηθεί από ένα διαφορετικό σκηνοθέτη, παρουσιάζοντας κάθε φορά στο θεατή ένα διαφορετικό αποτέλεσμα.
Ανήμερα των αποκαλυπτηρίων του τέταρτου ολοκληρωμένου δίσκου του και μία ημέρα μετά τα 36α γενέθλιά του, ο Justin Timberlake συστήνει το ομώνυμο τραγούδι του «Man Of The Woods» και φέρνει ταυτόχρονα στις οθόνες το video clip που το «ντύνει» με εικόνα.
Όπως δηλώνει και ο τίτλος του τραγουδιού, ο Αμερικανός καλλιτέχνης γίνεται «άνθρωπος των δασών» και περιηγείται στη φύση, απολαμβάνει μία βαρκάδα και στο τέλος, η περιπέτειά του τον οδηγεί σε ένα ξύλινο μπαρ, όπου διασκεδάζει με τη σύζυγό του στην πραγματική ζωή, την ηθοποιό και μοντέλο Jessica Biel.
[Chorus]
I brag about you to anyone outside
But I’m a man of the woods, it’s my pride
I’m sorry baby, you know I try
But I’m a man of the woods, it’s my pride
[Verse 1]
Hey, sugar plum, look at where we are
So tonight, if I take it too far, that’s okay because you know
I hear the making up’s fun
Been a minute since we’ve had some time to breathe
So if you see another side of me that’s okay because you know
I hear the making up’s fun
[Pre-Chorus]
But then your hands talking, fingers walking, down your legs
Hey, there’s the faucet
Someone’s knocking like they know
But baby, don’t you stop it, yes I’m watching
Your hand slides down the light
And girl you know
[Chorus]
I brag about you to anyone outside
But I’m a man of the woods, it’s my pride
I’m sorry baby, you know I try
But I’m a man of the woods, it’s my pride
[Verse 2]
Well, I got your sweet with a twist of lime
And this one’s neat, well you know that’s mine, here we go
And do it twice ’cause you know we like it
And damn anybody if they disagree
They don’t understand you’re just like me, they don’t know
We do it twice ’cause we know we like it
[Pre-Chorus]
But then your hands talking, fingers walking, down your legs
Hey, there’s the faucet
Someone’s knocking like they know
But baby, don’t you stop it, yes I’m watching
Your hand slides down the light (light, light)
And girl you know
[Chorus]
I brag about you to anyone outside
But I’m a man of the woods, it’s my pride
I’m sorry baby, you know I try
But I’m a man of the woods, it’s my pride
[Bridge]
How do I ever explain what I’ve got with you?
I try to find the words but they hide and that’s the truth
And nobody ever will understand what we do
There’s only one me and you
Come here, hold me
‘Cause there’s only one me and you
Yeah, there’s only one me and you, uh
There’s only one me and you
You know there’s only one me and you
[Chorus]
I brag about you to anyone outside
But I’m a man of the woods, it’s my pride
I’m sorry baby, you know I try
But I’m a man of the woods, it’s my pride
[Outro]
I wrote this to let you know
And I let them feelings show
I’m the man of the woods and you’re my pride
Ooh, I can’t make them understand
But you know I’m a Southern man
A man of the woods and you’re my pride
Ohh, hey, hey
A man of the woods, it’s my pride
Now let the beat ride like…
Το μουσικό βίντεο για το «Man Of The Woods» σκηνοθέτησε ο Paul Hunter, που έχει συνεργαστεί ξανά στο παρελθόν με τον πολυτάλαντο τραγουδιστή και ηθοποιό, σε τραγούδια όπως τα «I’m Lovin’ It», «Señorita», «My Love»
Την Κυριακή 4 Φεβρουαρίου, ο Justin Timberlake θα εμφανιστεί στο λαμπερό μουσικό show που διεξάγεται παραδοσιακά στο ημίχρονο του «Super Bowl».