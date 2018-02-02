Justin Timberlake - «Man Of The Woods» (Στίχοι - Lyrics)

[Chorus]

I brag about you to anyone outside

But I’m a man of the woods, it’s my pride

I’m sorry baby, you know I try

But I’m a man of the woods, it’s my pride

[Verse 1]

Hey, sugar plum, look at where we are

So tonight, if I take it too far, that’s okay because you know

I hear the making up’s fun

Been a minute since we’ve had some time to breathe

So if you see another side of me that’s okay because you know

I hear the making up’s fun

[Pre-Chorus]

But then your hands talking, fingers walking, down your legs

Hey, there’s the faucet

Someone’s knocking like they know

But baby, don’t you stop it, yes I’m watching

Your hand slides down the light

And girl you know

[Chorus]

I brag about you to anyone outside

But I’m a man of the woods, it’s my pride

I’m sorry baby, you know I try

But I’m a man of the woods, it’s my pride

[Verse 2]

Well, I got your sweet with a twist of lime

And this one’s neat, well you know that’s mine, here we go

And do it twice ’cause you know we like it

And damn anybody if they disagree

They don’t understand you’re just like me, they don’t know

We do it twice ’cause we know we like it

[Pre-Chorus]

But then your hands talking, fingers walking, down your legs

Hey, there’s the faucet

Someone’s knocking like they know

But baby, don’t you stop it, yes I’m watching

Your hand slides down the light (light, light)

And girl you know

[Chorus]

I brag about you to anyone outside

But I’m a man of the woods, it’s my pride

I’m sorry baby, you know I try

But I’m a man of the woods, it’s my pride

[Bridge]

How do I ever explain what I’ve got with you?

I try to find the words but they hide and that’s the truth

And nobody ever will understand what we do

There’s only one me and you

Come here, hold me

‘Cause there’s only one me and you

Yeah, there’s only one me and you, uh

There’s only one me and you

You know there’s only one me and you

[Chorus]

I brag about you to anyone outside

But I’m a man of the woods, it’s my pride

I’m sorry baby, you know I try

But I’m a man of the woods, it’s my pride

[Outro]

I wrote this to let you know

And I let them feelings show

I’m the man of the woods and you’re my pride

Ooh, I can’t make them understand

But you know I’m a Southern man

A man of the woods and you’re my pride

Ohh, hey, hey

A man of the woods, it’s my pride

Now let the beat ride like…