Σε electro – funk ρυθμό κινείται το πρώτο μέρος από την επιστροφή του Justin Timberlake, με άλλα τρία μέρη να έπονται πριν την κυκλοφορία του άλμπουμ.
Η μεγάλη και πολυαναμενόμενη δισκογραφική επάνοδος του Justin Timberlake είναι γεγονός!
Σχεδόν πέντε χρόνια έπειτα το πλατινένιο «The 20/20 Experience – 2/2», που έκανε ντεμπούτο στην κορυφή του αμερικανικού «Billboard 200», ο «πρίγκιπας της pop» επανέρχεται στο θρόνο με ολοκαίνουριο άλμπουμ.
Ο -βραβευμένος με 10 βραβεία Grammy και 4 Emmy- Justin Timberlake γίνεται «Άνθρωπος των Δασών» και στις 2 Φεβρουαρίου κυκλοφορεί από την RCA Records / Sony Music το νέο προσωπικό δίσκο του, που τιτλοφορείται «Man Of The Woods».
«Αυτό το άλμπουμ είναι πραγματικά εμπνευσμένο από το γιο μου, τη σύζυγό μου, την οικογένειά μου και περισσότερο από κάθε άλλο άλμπουμ που έχω γράψει, από πού είμαι. Είναι προσωπικό», εξήγησε ο Αμερικανός καλλιτέχνης στο κινηματογραφικό βίντεο με το οποίο ανακοίνωσε το καινούριο ολοκληρωμένο βήμα του.
«Haters gon’ say it’s fake»
Ο Justin Timberlake θα προλογίσει το «Man Of The Woods» με τέσσερα νέα τραγούδια, που θα έρχονται ένα – ένα στη δημοσιότητα κάθε εβδομάδα. Κάθε τραγούδι, μάλιστα, θα είναι οπτικοποιημένο από διαφορετικό σκηνοθέτη.
Το νήμα αρχίζει να ξετυλίγει το «Filthy», ένα χορευτικό τραγούδι με electro funk ήχο και τη συνεισφορά των Timbaland και Danja στην παραγωγή.
Το video clip διαδραματίζεται στο 2028 και ο Justin Timberlake υποδύεται ένα σύγχρονο επενδυτή που παρουσιάζει τη νεότερη δημιουργία του στον κόσμο, σε σκηνοθεσία του βραβευμένου με Grammy, Mark Romanek. Το ίδιο άτομο ανέλαβε και την οπτικοποίηση του του «Can’t Stop The Feeling!» (2016) από το soundtrack της ταινίας κινουμένων σχεδίων «Trolls».
«Αυτό το τραγούδι πρέπει να παιχθεί πολύ δυνατά», παροτρύνει ο Justin Timberlake… Ακούστε τον!
[Intro]
Hey
If you know what’s good
(If you know what’s good)
If you know what’s good
(If you know what’s good)
Hey, if you know what’s good
(If you know what’s good)
[Hook]
Haters gon’ say it’s fake
So real
Haters gon’ say it’s fake
So real
Haters gon’ say it’s fake
So real
All my haters gon’ say it’s fake
I guess I got my swagger back
[Chorus]
I said, put your filthy hands all over me
And no, this ain’t the clean version
And what you gonna do with all that meat?
Cookin’ up a mean servin’
[Verse]
No question, I want it
Fire up, everybody smokin’
Your friends, my friends
And they ain’t leavin’ till six in the morning (six in the morning)
Caught a chill, baby, you the coldest
Go far, put ’em on notice
If you know what I want, then yeah
[Pre-Chorus]
Baby, don’t you mind if I do, yeah
Exactly what you like times two, yeah
Got me singin’, «ooh, ooh»
So baby, don’t you mind if I do
[Chorus]
Look, put your filthy hands all over me
And no, this ain’t the clean version
And what you gonna do with all that beast?
When I leave the cage open
Huh, walk to me, uh
[Verse]
No question, I want it
Fire up, everybody smokin’
Your friends, my friends
And they ain’t leavin’ till six in the morning (six in the morning)
Caught a chill, baby, you the coldest
Go far, put ’em on notice
If you know what I want, then yeah
[Pre-Chorus]
Baby, don’t you mind if I do, yeah
Exactly what you like times two, yeah
Got me singin’, «ooh, ooh»
So baby, don’t you mind if I do
[Bridge]
Come on, break it down!
If you know what’s good
(If you know what’s good)
If you know what’s good
(If you know what’s good)
If you know what’s good
(If you know what’s good)
[Hook]
Haters gon’ say it’s fake
So real
Haters gon’ say it’s fake
So real
Haters gon’ say it’s fake
So real
All my haters gon’ say it’s fake
[Pre-Chorus]
Baby, don’t you mind if I do
Exactly what you like times two (times two)
Got me singin’, «ooh, ooh»
Baby, don’t you mind if I do
(Come on!)
Your friends, my friends
And they ain’t leavin’ till six in the morning (six in the morning)
Your friends, my friends
And they ain’t leavin’ till six in the morning (six in the morning)
[Chorus]
So put your filthy hands all over me
And no, this ain’t the clean version
Go on and put your filthy hands all over me
No, this ain’t the clean version
[Outro]
Do you see me?
Can you find me?
Look closer
Through the trees
Do you see it?