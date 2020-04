Ο Justin Bieber και η Hailey Baldwin στο πλευρό όσων πλήττονται οικονομικά από την πανδημία

View this post on Instagram

As we all know things right now are definitely uncertain.. Our routines, structure, and plans are all altered due to a horrific virus that is sweeping our nation. There are people who have lost love ones and also people battling for their lives. I woke up today healthy which I am so grateful for but I know there are people who didn’t. I write this to acknowledge the people who don’t have it so easy. I want to say that Hailey and I are praying for you, we are praying for those who have endured loss and those who are enduring a great deal of discomfort due to this virus. We understand there are a lot of people who can’t afford to stay home right now, people who don’t know how they are going to pay their bills. There are people facing extreme anxiety and worry. We are currently working on ways to help those in financial crisis and will let you know how you can help as well . We love you and we are in this together .