Justin Bieber & BloodPop - «Friends» (Στίχοι - Stixoi - Lyrics)

[Verse 1]

I was wonderin’ ’bout your mama

Did she get that job she wanted?

Sell that car that gave her problems?

I’m just curious ’bout her, honest (ooh-ooh)

[Pre-Chorus]

Know you’re wonderin’ why I been callin’

Like I got ulterior motives

I know we didn’t end this so good

But you know we had something so good

So I’m wonderin’

[Chorus]

Can we still be friends? (ah-ah)

Can we still be friends? (ah-ah)

Doesn’t have to end (ah-ah)

And if it ends, can we be friends?

Can we be friends?

Can we be friends?

[Verse 2]

Wonderin’ if you’ve got a body

To hold you tighter since I left (since I left)

Wonderin’ if you think about me (ooh-ooh)

Actually, don’t answer that (uh-huh)

[Pre-Chorus]

Know you’re wonderin’ why I been callin’

Like I got ulterior motives

I know we didn’t end this so good

But you know we had something so good

So I’m wonderin’

[Chorus]

Can we still be friends? (ah-ah)

Can we still be friends? (ah-ah)

Doesn’t have to end (ah-ah)

And if it ends, can we be friends?

Can we be friends?

Can we be friends?

And if it ends, can we be friends?

[Pre-Chorus]

Know you’re wonderin’ why I been callin’

Like I got ulterior motives

Know we didn’t end this so good

But you know we had something so good

I’m wonderin’

[Chorus]

Can we still be friends? (ah-ah)

Can we still be friends? (ah-ah)

Doesn’t have to end (ah-ah)

And if it ends, can we be friends?