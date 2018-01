Julia Michaels - «Heaven» (Στίχοι - Lyrics)

[Intro]

Ooooh… ooooh…

Oooooh…

[Verse 1]

Love’s my religion

But he was my faith

Something so sacred

So hard to replace

Fallin’ for him was like fallin’ from grace

All wrapped in one

He was so many sins

Would have done anything

Everything for him

And if you ask me

I would do it again

[Chorus]

No need to imagine

‘Cause I know it’s true

They say «all good boys go to heaven»

But bad boys bring Heaven to you

It’s automatic

It’s just what they do

They say «all good boys go to heaven»

But bad boys bring Heaven to you

[Verse 2]

You don’t realise the power they have

Until they leave you and you want them back

Nothing in this world prepares you for that

I’m not a sinner;

He wasn’t the one

Had no idea what we would become

There’s no regrets

I just thought it was fun

[Chorus]

No need to imagine

‘Cause I know it’s true

They say «all good boys go to heaven»

But bad boys bring Heaven to you

It’s automatic

It’s just what they do

They say «all good boys go to heaven»

But bad boys bring Heaven to you

[Bridge]

I still remember the moment we met

The touch that he planted

The garden he left

I guess the rain was just half that effect

[Chorus]

No need to imagine

‘Cause I know it’s true

They say «all good boys go to heaven»

But bad boys bring Heaven to you

It’s automatic

It’s just what they do

They say «all good boys go to heaven»

But bad boys bring Heaven to you

[Outro]

Ooooh… ooooh…

Oooooh…