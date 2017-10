Jonas Blue - «We Could Go Back» ft. Moelogo (Στίχοι - Stixoi - Lyrics)

[Verse 1]

Should have, could have, would have, but it’s too late

Shouldn’t catch feelings on a first date, oh oh ah, oh oh ah

0 to 100, no first base

Ended up with coffee back at your place, oh oh ah, oh oh ah

[Pre-Chorus]

Every night is keeping me awake

I keep thinking about all the things that I would change

[Chorus]

If we could go back

Tell me would you even, would you still believe in me

If we could turn back

Tell me would you even, would you still believe in me?

(Go back, go go back)

(Go back, go go back)

[Verse 2]

Try’na win your heart but it’s no race

Never had a time to find our own pace, oh oh ah, oh oh ah

Trying to drown feelings that won’t go away

Sleep in the bed of my own mistakes, oh oh ah, oh oh ah

[Pre-Chorus]

Every night is keeping me awake

I keep thinking about all the things that I would change

[Chorus]

If we could go back, ah

Tell me would you even, would you still believe in me

If we could turn back

Tell me would you even, would you still believe in me?

(Go back, go go back)

(Go back, go go back)

[Bridge]

I know time waits for no man

I’m standing here now with no plans

Let’s go, back, go, go, back

I know time waits for no man

I’m standing here now with no plans

Let’s go, back, go, go, back

[Chorus]

If we could go back, ah

Tell me would you even, would you still believe in me?

If we could turn back (if we could come back)

Tell me would you even, would you still believe in me?

(Go back, go go back)

Tell me would you still believe in me?

(Go back, go go back)

Tell me would you believe?

(Go back, go go back)