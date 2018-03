John Newman - «Olé» (Στίχοι – Stixoi – Lyrics)

Low key, you won’t tell none of your friends about me,

You won’t tell them I occupy your dreams and you thoughts look at what we have started,

I feel so good when I leave your apartment,

I know, there’s no telling how far you can go,

And you don’t want to hear about my love and my lust babe that I have been feeling,

I kiss you once then I stare at the ceiling,

Olé,

You bring too much sunlight to my day,

And only you can chase the pain away,

You bring too much sunlight to my day,

My day,

My heart speaks, I ain’t seen you or bin’ with you for weeks,

But I see online that you’ve begun to be a good girl and take trips with your boyfriend,

Being attentive continue to pretend,

But no, cos’ there’s no telling how far you can go,

You’ve hidden my name on your phone so you can call me to tell me you’ve been going through hell,

Left him alone and you’ve booked in a hotel,

Olé,

You bring too much sunlight to my day,

And only you can chase the pain away,

You bring too much sunlight to my day,

My day,

I can’t control myself around you, I can’t control myself around you

I can’t control myself around you…

I can’t control myself around you, I can’t control myself around you

I can’t control myself around you…

And I’m singing…

Olé,

You bring too much sunlight to my day,

And only you can chase the pain away,

You bring too much sunlight to my day,

My day,

Olé,

You bring too much sunlight to my day,

And only you can chase the pain away,

You bring too much sunlight to my day,

My day