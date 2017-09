Jessie Ware - «Selfish Love» (Στίχοι - Stixoi - Lyrics)

[Verse 1]

Baby let’s be honest about this

There’s only room for one in your heart

So tell me darlin’, why are we like this?

I must admit that I kind of like it

[Pre-Chorus]

Oh, you’re acting sweet

I know what that means

All these games we play

Always end the same

[Chorus]

Selfish love, why do I do these things?

I break you down, just to get my way

Selfish love, darlin’ you do it too

You tell me lies and I bend the truth

And I, I know

That I can’t get enough

Selfish love

[Verse 2]

Baby now it feels like we’re dancing

Touching bullets, now ain’t that romantic?

Take what I want, but you want me to take it

I only give love and I want to make it

[Pre-Chorus]

Oh, you’re acting sweet

I know what that means

All these games we play

Always end the same

[Chorus]

Selfish love, why do I do these things?

I break you down, just to get my way

Selfish love, darlin’ you do it too

You tell me lies and I bend the truth

And I, I know

That I can’t get enough

Selfish love

Selfish love

Selfish love

[Bridge]

Oh, you’re acting sweet

And I know what that means

Selfish love

Oh, you’re acting sweet

And I know what means

[Outro]

Selfish love

Selfish love

Selfish love

Selfish love

Selfish love

Selfish love

Selfish love

Selfish love