Jessie Ware - «Alone» (Στίχοι - Stixoi - Lyrics)

[Verse 1]

Oh oh oh oooh, oh oh oh oooh

Take the weight off my shoulders

See, I won’t make the same mistakes when we’re older

‘Cause with every step you take I’m getting colder

So come a little closer, just come a little closer

[Pre-Chorus 1]

I don’t want somebody else to call my name

No, I don’t want somebody else when you could just say

[Chorus]

Say that you’re the one who’s taking me home

‘Cause I want you on my skin and my bones

Knocking me off my feet

Just say I’m the one that you need (oh, please)

Say that you’re the one who’s taking me home

So I can get you alone

Oh oh oh oooh, oh oh oh oooh

Oh oh oh oooh, oh oh oh oooh

[Verse 2]

Just wanna talk a little longer

So baby won’t you wanna stay a little later?

‘Cause I could watch you watch me forever

‘Cause I know you better

And you know I never

[Pre-Chorus 2]

I never need somebody else to call my name

No, I don’t want somebody else when you could just say

[Chorus]

Say that you’re the one who’s taking me home

‘Cause I want you on my skin and my bones

Knocking me off my feet

Just say I’m the one that you need (oh, please)

Say that you’re the one who’s taking me home

So I can get you alone

Oh oh oh oooh, oh oh oh oooh

Oh oh oh oooh, oh oh oh oooh

[Bridge]

I don’t need somebody else to call my name

No, I don’t need somebody else to make me stay

I don’t never need to walk away

You could just say, you could just say

[Chorus]

Say that you’re the one who’s taking me home (me home)

‘Cause I want you on my skin and my bones (my bones)

Knocking me off my feet

Just say I’m the one that you need (oh, please)

Say that you’re the one who’s taking me home

So I can get you alone

Oh oh oh oooh

Alone (can get you, can get you)

Oh oh oh oooh

Alone (can get you, can get you)

Oh oh oh oooh

So I can get you alone