Jessie J - «Think About That» (Στίχοι - Stixoi - Lyrics)

[Verse 1]

Mmm, yeah, yeah

I’ve carried this load for way too long

I couldn’t let you go, under a spell of don’t, don’t, don’t

Ego reaction

Guess I was holding up face

By saving your ass

You spent my money and I lost their faith

[Pre-Chorus]

I screamed «Yes», you told me «Nah»

You fed me fear, I spoke to God

I was living my dreams through your eyes

Building my life on your lies, yeah

[Chorus]

You just laughed when I cried

Think about that

Who lives the real sacrifice

Think about that

Think about that

Think about

Think about that, wow

[Verse 2]

All you disturb is my work and my patience

Years of grinding, you took it, you broke it

All cause you fake it

You wanna be famous

Say it, you wanna be famous

Using my juice

You were thirsty as fuck

Always late, always faded

[Pre-Chorus]

I screamed «Yes», you told me «Nah»

You fed me fear, I spoke to God

I was living my dreams through your eyes

Building my life on your lies, yeah

[Chorus]

You just laughed when I cried

Think about that

Who lives the real sacrifice

Think about that

Think about that

Think about

Think about that

Think about that

Think about that

[Verse 3]

Think about that time when you blamed me

Think about that time when I called you up

And I said I needed saving

Think about that time when you said you cared

You were lying, try’na phaze me

Think about that time when I got sick

And you made me go on stage

Think about that time when you used my fate

To stack up on your paper

Think about that time you told my label lies, you said «She’s crazy»

Think about the fact they see it now

You’re a shark, a cheat, a traitor (shark, a cheat, a traitor)

[Chorus]

Think about that

Think about that

Think about (hey)

Think about it

Think about it (oh, no)

Think about that (yeah)

Think about that