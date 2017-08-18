Jessie J - «Real Deal» (Στίχοι - Stixoi - Lyrics)

[Ιntro]

Hey, woo!

[Verse 1]

Flyin’ (fly up)

You and your heart woke up

So you choked on the silence (woke up)

It’s been a hot minute

Damn you hold me just how I like it (just woke up)

Touchin’ you again on the other side of it

I never thought that I would see you again

Never thought that I would see you again (but hold up)

[Pre-Chorus]

You can’t deny the energy

That we got goin’ on

I know you feel the chemistry

This shit feels so strong

Cloud 9, I’m feelin’ heavenly

This vibe we fell upon

You touchin’ every part of me

This shit feels so strong

[Chorus]

This could be the real deal (oh, yeah)

This could be the real deal (oh, yeah)

I don’t wanna waste it, take the risk and make it (oh, yeah)

Ain’t no need for fakin’, love is for the takin’ (we special)

This could be the real deal (oh, yeah)

This could be the real deal (oh, yeah)

[Verse 2]

Uh, hey, fallin’ (in love)

Oh you got me laughin’ ’til the early hours of the mornin’ (sun up)

Connections shouldn’t turn up on your doorstep

And you just ignore it (turn up, hey)

Get some heart and then we keep it rockin’

Never stoppin’

I don’t want nobody else ever again

Nobody else ever again (you got it)

[Pre-Chorus]

You can’t deny the energy

That we got goin’ on

I know you feel the chemistry

This shit feels so strong

Cloud 9, I’m feelin’ heavenly

This vibe we fell upon

You touchin’ every part of me

This shit feels so strong

[Chorus]

This could be the real deal (oh, yeah)

This could be the real deal (oh, yeah)

I don’t wanna waste it, take the risk and make it (oh, yeah)

Ain’t no need for fakin’, love is for the takin’ (we special)

This could be the real deal (oh, yeah)

This could be the real deal (oh, yeah)

[Bridge]

You and me (you and me) ’til the end (’til the end)

We know it’s right (we know it’s right) it’s not pretend (it’s not pretend)

I’m dreamin’ (dreamin’, dreamin’)

Believin’ (believin-lievin’)

The conversation (conversation) get naked (naked)

Ooh baby (ooh baby) I’m shakin’ (I’m shakin’)

Dreamin’, love

Believe in love

In love, yeah

Believin’ in, love, believin’ in love

In love, yeah

Believin’ in, love, believin’ in love

[Chorus]

This could be the real deal (haha, oh, yeah)

This could be the real deal (oh, yeah)

This could be the real deal, yeah, yeah

I don’t wanna waste it, take the risk and make it (oh, yeah)

I don’t wanna waste it, take the risk and make it, ooh yes

Ain’t no need for fakin’, love is for the takin’ (we special)

Ain’t no need for fakin’, love is for the takin’

This could be the real deal (yeah, oh, yeah)

This could be the real deal (oh, yeah)

This could be the real deal

[Outro]

Haha

J-J, J-J, ayy

J-J, J-J, J-J-J-J-Jessie J, woo!