Με ένα «ζέσταμα» για όσα θα επακολουθήσουν μπαίνει σε διαδικασία επανόδου η Jessie J.
Η Jessie J επανεμφανίζεται στα μουσικά δρώμενα με καινούριο single.
Προσθέστε τη φωνητική υπεροχή της Beyoncé, τη δεξιότητα της Gwen Stefani να αλλάζει είδη και την επιθετική στάση της P!nk. Το μείγμα είναι μία τραγουδίστρια και τραγουδοποιός που αναδείχθηκε σε σταρ χάρη στις δικές της ικανότητες.
Έχουν περάσει τρία χρόνια μετά τον τελευταίο δίσκο της, το «Sweet Talker», από όπου προερχόταν η συνεργασία με την Ariana Grande και τη Nicki Minaj στο «Bang Bang». To 2015, η Βρετανίδα είχε τραγουδήσει το 2015 το «Flashlight» για το soundtrack της ταινίας «Pitch Perfect 2».
Ακολουθώντας R&B μονοπάτια, η Jessie J επανέρχεται για να υπενθυμίσει ότι αποτελεί το… «Real Deal» της μουσικής.
Όπως διευκρινίζει, το νέο τραγούδι της που κυκλοφορεί από τις Lava / Republic Records / Universal δεν είναι προπομπός του τέταρτου άλμπουμ της, αλλά ένα «ζέσταμα» για τη συνέχεια. «Ακόμα γράφω και ακόμα δημιουργώ, υπάρχουν τόσο πολλά να έρθουν. Όμως όταν συμβεί, νομίζω ότι ο κόσμος θα είναι χαρούμενος που δεν του είπα γι’ αυτό (σ.σ. για το άλμπουμ) πρόωρα», πρόσθεσε σε μία συνέντευξη με το «Forbes».
Σε άλλη μία συνομιλία, με το «Billboard» αυτή φορά, η Jessie J τόνισε με τα επόμενα τραγούδια της θα επιστρέψει στις ρίζες της, όπως στην πρώτη δισκογραφική δουλειά της, το «Who You Are» (2011). «Από τις ηλικίες 25-30, μαθαίνεις τόσο πολύ και μεγαλώνεις ως άτομο. Γίνεσαι αυτός που πρόκειται να είσαι για μεγάλο διάστημα», σχολίασε και υποσχέθηκε ότι το επόμενο άλμπουμ της θα έχει συνοχή: «Είναι ένα μουσικό έργο αντίθετο με τα singles και τα fillers».
[Ιntro]
Hey, woo!
[Verse 1]
Flyin’ (fly up)
You and your heart woke up
So you choked on the silence (woke up)
It’s been a hot minute
Damn you hold me just how I like it (just woke up)
Touchin’ you again on the other side of it
I never thought that I would see you again
Never thought that I would see you again (but hold up)
[Pre-Chorus]
You can’t deny the energy
That we got goin’ on
I know you feel the chemistry
This shit feels so strong
Cloud 9, I’m feelin’ heavenly
This vibe we fell upon
You touchin’ every part of me
This shit feels so strong
[Chorus]
This could be the real deal (oh, yeah)
This could be the real deal (oh, yeah)
I don’t wanna waste it, take the risk and make it (oh, yeah)
Ain’t no need for fakin’, love is for the takin’ (we special)
This could be the real deal (oh, yeah)
This could be the real deal (oh, yeah)
[Verse 2]
Uh, hey, fallin’ (in love)
Oh you got me laughin’ ’til the early hours of the mornin’ (sun up)
Connections shouldn’t turn up on your doorstep
And you just ignore it (turn up, hey)
Get some heart and then we keep it rockin’
Never stoppin’
I don’t want nobody else ever again
Nobody else ever again (you got it)
[Pre-Chorus]
You can’t deny the energy
That we got goin’ on
I know you feel the chemistry
This shit feels so strong
Cloud 9, I’m feelin’ heavenly
This vibe we fell upon
You touchin’ every part of me
This shit feels so strong
[Chorus]
This could be the real deal (oh, yeah)
This could be the real deal (oh, yeah)
I don’t wanna waste it, take the risk and make it (oh, yeah)
Ain’t no need for fakin’, love is for the takin’ (we special)
This could be the real deal (oh, yeah)
This could be the real deal (oh, yeah)
[Bridge]
You and me (you and me) ’til the end (’til the end)
We know it’s right (we know it’s right) it’s not pretend (it’s not pretend)
I’m dreamin’ (dreamin’, dreamin’)
Believin’ (believin-lievin’)
The conversation (conversation) get naked (naked)
Ooh baby (ooh baby) I’m shakin’ (I’m shakin’)
Dreamin’, love
Believe in love
In love, yeah
Believin’ in, love, believin’ in love
In love, yeah
Believin’ in, love, believin’ in love
[Chorus]
This could be the real deal (haha, oh, yeah)
This could be the real deal (oh, yeah)
This could be the real deal, yeah, yeah
I don’t wanna waste it, take the risk and make it (oh, yeah)
I don’t wanna waste it, take the risk and make it, ooh yes
Ain’t no need for fakin’, love is for the takin’ (we special)
Ain’t no need for fakin’, love is for the takin’
This could be the real deal (yeah, oh, yeah)
This could be the real deal (oh, yeah)
This could be the real deal
[Outro]
Haha
J-J, J-J, ayy
J-J, J-J, J-J-J-J-Jessie J, woo!