Jessie J - «Queen» (Στίχοι - Stixoi - Lyrics)

[Verse 1]

Stop playing with your body, lady

Stop feeling like you’re not enough

Stop feeding into the haters

Stop and give yourself some love (woah)

Stop staring at the mirror getting faded

Saying you won’t fall in love

Stop trusting in those fake idiots

Trust me they don’t give a fuck (woah)

[Pre-Chorus]

I’m tired of seeing it

I’m tired of feeling this

The world says beauty is changing

Fuck that it’s fake expectation, not the real shit

Let’s get naked

Start meditating, feel elevated and say

[Chorus]

I love my body, I love my skin

I am a goddess, I am a queen

I love my body, I love my skin

I am a goddess, I am a queen

[Verse 2]

Stop chasing all the hype, my girl

Stop trying to change who you are

Stop cutting yourself up on the outside (outside)

When the inside is never scarred

It can’t be healed with something materialistic

Can’t be healed by a man who stays distant

It’s deeper

Save yourself, before you betray yourself

[Pre-Chorus]

I’m tired of seeing it (so tired)

I’m tired of feeling this (so)

The world says beauty is changing

Fuck that it’s fake expectation, not the real shit

Let’s get naked (let’s get naked)

Start meditating, feel elevated and say

[Chorus]

I love my body, I love my skin

I am a goddess, I am a queen

I love my body, I love my skin

I am a goddess, I am a queen

[Bridge]

I love my body, I love my skin

I am a goddess, I am a queen

I love my body, I love my skin

I am a goddess, I am a queen

I love my body, I love my skin

I am a goddess, I am a queen

I love my body, I love my skin

I am a goddess, I am a queen

[Outro]

Body, skin, goddess, queen

Body, skin, goddess, queen

Body, skin, goddess, queen