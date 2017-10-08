Jessie J - «Not My Ex» (Στίχοι - Stixoi - Lyrics)

[Verse 1]

My ex used to tell me I’m flawless

While laying low with all the girls

Believed him when he said he was honest

Then blame myself when I got hurt

My ex used to tell me I’m selfish

But never did he put me first

Ignore me and he do it on purpose

Just to have the last word

[Pre-Chorus]

But now you wanna love me, who knows what you’ll find

It won’t be easy, but I’m down for the ride

Just remember

You’re not my ex, no

I know I can be trouble, Lord knows that it’s hard

It won’t be simple and I’ll give you my heart

Just remember

I’m not your ex

[Chorus]

I’m fallin’ for you, you’re fallin’ for me

I won’t promise I won’t hurt again

I can promise we won’t be like them

I’m fallin’ for you, you’re fallin’ for me (baby)

I won’t promise I won’t walk away

I can promise it won’t be the same

[Verse 2]

My ex used to tell me «No way own friends

Cut it off if you really care»

I will go away a couple days, hundred girls at his place

Games night, truth or dare

My ex used to tell me «You’re so chill»

Then steal my phone, so I couldn’t leave, yeah

Had to climb on his mouth ’cause he now put me down

Thank God, I set me free

[Pre-Chorus]

Cause now you wanna love me, who knows what you’ll find (mm)

It won’t be easy, but I’m down for the ride

Just remember

You’re not my ex, mmm

I know I can be trouble, Lord knows that it’s hard

It won’t be simple and I’ll give you my heart

Just remember

I’m not your ex

Ye-ye-ye-yes

[Chorus]

I’m fallin’ for you, you’re fallin’ for me

I won’t promise I won’t hurt again

I can promise we won’t be like them

I’m fallin’ for you, you’re fallin’ for me

I won’t promise I won’t walk away

I can promise it won’t be the same

[Outro]

No, ooh, yeah

It won’t be the same (yeah)

It won’t be the same (no, no)

It won’t be the same

I’m fallin’ for you, you are fallin’ for me (you are)

I won’t promise I won’t hurt again

I can promise we won’t be like them

Your ex

And I’m not your ex

You’re not my ex

You’re not my ex

Mmm, mmm, mmm