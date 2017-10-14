Ένα απλό αλλά αποτελεσματικό video clip επιλέγει η Jessie J για να δώσει εικόνα στο επόμενο τραγούδι από το «R.O.S.E.».
Η Jessie J στο συναισθηματικό τραγούδι «Not My Ex».
Μετά το «Think About That», το «Not My Ex» είναι ένα ακόμα τραγούδι από το επερχόμενο άλμπουμ της Βρετανίας τραγουδίστριας με την ονομασία «R.O.S.E.», που πρόκειται να κυκλοφορήσει το επόμενο έτος από τις Lava και Republic Records / Universal Music.
Ο τίτλος του «R.O.S.E.» είναι ένα αρκτικόλεξο για τις αντιλήψεις (realisations), τις εμμονές (obsessions), το φύλο (sex) και την ενδυνάμωση (empowerment), εμπνευσμένο από τα προσωπικά προβλήματα που αντιμετώπισε κατά τη δημιουργία του.
Μέσα σε ένα αίσθημα οργής, η Jessie J ανοίγεται για τις ερωτικές απογοητεύσεις και εκφράζει τα ανακλαστικά της σκέψης της, καθώς προχωρά σε μία νέα σχέση. Ανακαλεί στη μνήμη τους εγωιστές πρώην που είχε και προσπαθούσαν να επιβάλλουν τον έλεγχο, ενώ τα εξηγεί στην καινούρια αγάπη της.
Το «Not My Ex» αντιστοιχεί στο δεύτερο γράμμα, στις εμμονές.
Η Jessie J ανακοινώνει το νέο άλμπουμ «R.O.S.E.»
με μία ειλικρινή αφήγηση
«Μπορώ να υποσχεθώ ότι δεν θα είμαστε σαν αυτούς. Δεν είμαι η πρώην σου και δεν είσαι η πρώην μου», τραγουδά.
Το video clip που θα δίνει εικόνα στο τραγούδι είναι απλό, αλλά αποτελεσματικό. Μέχρι στιγμής, φαίνεται ότι η Jessie J ακολουθεί μία σταδιακή και λεπτή προσέγγιση στην επιστροφή της στο προσκήνιο. Όσο ακούγονται συναρπαστικά πράγματα για το τι ακολουθεί, αλλά απολαμβάνουμε την τωρινή στιγμή.
Επιπλέον, η Jessie J πραγματοποιεί αυτό το διάστημα πολλές sold out εμφανίσεις κατά τη διάρκεια της περιοδείας της, που ξεκίνησε στις αρχές Οκτωβρίου στο Μπέρμιγχαμ της Μεγάλης Βρετανίας και θα ολοκληρωθεί στα τέλη του μήνα στο Σαν Φρανσίσκο των Ηνωμένων Πολιτειών.
[Verse 1]
My ex used to tell me I’m flawless
While laying low with all the girls
Believed him when he said he was honest
Then blame myself when I got hurt
My ex used to tell me I’m selfish
But never did he put me first
Ignore me and he do it on purpose
Just to have the last word
[Pre-Chorus]
But now you wanna love me, who knows what you’ll find
It won’t be easy, but I’m down for the ride
Just remember
You’re not my ex, no
I know I can be trouble, Lord knows that it’s hard
It won’t be simple and I’ll give you my heart
Just remember
I’m not your ex
[Chorus]
I’m fallin’ for you, you’re fallin’ for me
I won’t promise I won’t hurt again
I can promise we won’t be like them
I’m fallin’ for you, you’re fallin’ for me (baby)
I won’t promise I won’t walk away
I can promise it won’t be the same
[Verse 2]
My ex used to tell me «No way own friends
Cut it off if you really care»
I will go away a couple days, hundred girls at his place
Games night, truth or dare
My ex used to tell me «You’re so chill»
Then steal my phone, so I couldn’t leave, yeah
Had to climb on his mouth ’cause he now put me down
Thank God, I set me free
[Pre-Chorus]
Cause now you wanna love me, who knows what you’ll find (mm)
It won’t be easy, but I’m down for the ride
Just remember
You’re not my ex, mmm
I know I can be trouble, Lord knows that it’s hard
It won’t be simple and I’ll give you my heart
Just remember
I’m not your ex
Ye-ye-ye-yes
[Chorus]
I’m fallin’ for you, you’re fallin’ for me
I won’t promise I won’t hurt again
I can promise we won’t be like them
I’m fallin’ for you, you’re fallin’ for me
I won’t promise I won’t walk away
I can promise it won’t be the same
[Outro]
No, ooh, yeah
It won’t be the same (yeah)
It won’t be the same (no, no)
It won’t be the same
I’m fallin’ for you, you are fallin’ for me (you are)
I won’t promise I won’t hurt again
I can promise we won’t be like them
Your ex
And I’m not your ex
You’re not my ex
You’re not my ex
Mmm, mmm, mmm