Jennifer Lopez - «Us» (Στίχοι - Lyrics)

[Vesre 1]

Is this a warning?

My heart beatin’ on an offbeat

Is this a caution

That I can’t get enough for your need?

[Pre-Chorus]

Could it be us?

Could it be us?

Could it be us?

Could it be us?

[Chorus]

Feelin’ you go on and touch my love

Throwing it now, here you go, catch up

Could it be us?

Could it be us? (Could it be us?)

[Post-Chorus]

Could it be us?

[Verse 2]

I’m right here

Don’t wake me if I’m dreaming

Could you be the one without a doubt?

Could I be for your keepin’

[Pre-Chorus]

Could it be us?

Could it be us?

Could it be us?

Could it be us?

[Chorus]

Feelin’ you go on and touch my love

Throwing it now, here you go, catch up

Could it be us?

Could it be us? (Could it be us?)

[Post-Chorus]

Could it be us?

[Chorus]

Feelin’ you go on and touch my love

Throwing it now, here you go, catch up

Could it be us?

Could it be us? (Could it be us?)

[Post-Chorus]

Could it be us?

Could it be us?

Could it be us? (Could it be us?)