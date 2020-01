Jennifer Lopez: Αποκαλύπτει ότι σκεφτόταν να γίνει stripper όταν ήταν ακόμη χορεύτρια

View this post on Instagram

BEST PERFORMANCES | JENNIFER LOPEZ “I was a little nervous about doing this movie because I had never played someone this dark or complicated,” @JLo says of playing the stripper Ramona in Hustlers. Lopez is one of our nine Best Performances cover stars—see all at the link in bio. – Photography: Juergen Teller Styling: @saramoonves Story: Lynn Hirschberg W VOLUME ONE 2020, THE BEST PERFORMANCES ISSUE