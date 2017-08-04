Θα μπορούσε να είναι η άγνωστη δίδυμη αδελφή της Jennifer Lopez. Η εκπληκτική ομοιότητα της Jay Garay με τη διάσημη τραγουδίστρια δημιουργεί σύγχυση.
Ποιος χρειάζεται την «Jenny from the Block», όταν έχεις την «Jay from Houston»; Μία σωσίας της Jennifer Lopez έχει προκαλέσει πανικό στο διαδίκτυο με την ομοιότητά της με τη διάσημη τραγουδίστρια.
Γνωρίστε την Jay Garay, η οποία έχει κερδίσει 140.000 ακολούθους στο Instagram, χάρη στην εκπληκτική ομοιότητα με την Jennifer Lopez.
Η ομοιότητα γίνεται ιδιαίτερα εντυπωσιακή όταν η Jay (Janice) Garay, που ασχολείται με το body building, φωτογραφίζεται στο πλάι. Τα μάγουλά της θα μπορούσαν εύκολα να είναι της Jennifer Lopez, αλλά τα χέρια της είναι αισθητά πιο γυμνασμένα.
Η άνοδος της φήμης της Jay Garay ξεκίνησε μόλις πριν από ένα μήνα, όταν μία από τις φωτογραφίες της προβλήθηκε στη σελίδα «explore» του Instagram. «Ήταν απλώς κανονικές σέλφι που είχα τραβήξει στο μπάνιο μου και οι άνθρωποι υπέθεσαν ότι ήμουν Jennifer Lopez, σχολιάζοντας «Είσαι η J-Lo;» Λοιπόν.. Είμαι η Jay από το Χιούστον!», ανέφερε.
Από εκεί και πέρα, η άνοδος της φήμης ήταν αστρονομική, με το λογαριασμό της στο Instagram να ξεπερνά τα 100.000 άτομα σε ένα μήνα. «Ήταν πολύ τρελό. Ποτέ δεν περίμενα να πάει σε αυτό το άκρο, αλλά είναι ένα εκπληκτικό συναίσθημα», είπε.
Παρόλο που μπορεί το όνομα που χρησιμοποιεί στα κοινωνικά δίκτυα, το «JayFromHouston» είναι εμπνευσμένο από το «Jenny From The Block», μία επιτυχία της Jennifer Lopez από το 2002, η Jay Garay ισχυρίζεται ότι έχει αυτό το ψευδώνυμο από το γυμνάσιο, πολύ πριν ξεκινήσει η συσχέτιση με τη super star της μουσικής.
Για την Jay Garay, η σύγκριση με τον Lopez είναι ευπρόσδεκτη: «Είναι το είδωλό μου. Είναι κάποια που έχω παρακολουθήσει από τότε που ήμουν μικρό κορίτσι. Είναι κολακευτικό», σχολίασε.
Φυσικά, η γρήγορη άνοδος της φήμης, συνοδεύεται με το μερίδιο της κακίας. Σε μία πρόσφατη ανάρτηση, η Garay ενθάρρυνε τους ακολούθους της να είναι οι εαυτοί τους και να μένουν άνετοι στο σώμα τους.
I'm in tears of joy right now for all these opportunities that are being sent my way! I wish I could announce but not just yet, I remember praying for a miracle, I kept asking god to give me strength to hold on and not give up no matter what was being thrown my way. No matter how heart broken I was, friendships I've lost throughout the years or just struggling at home financially! It's hard being a single mom…I'll never be embarrassed for my struggles or where I came from because look where it lead me to today! God is so freakin good!!!! 😭🙌🏽🙏🏾 I remember crying in my room on a daily basis feeling miserable because I had no idea where I was going to end up …I had no idea what I wanted to do with my life until I started working out 3 years ago! Fitness has definitely changed my life, I didn't have rich parents , we didn't have much coming from the valley my parents split when I was a baby and my mom and I moved away to Houston when I was 6…growing up was hard for me to be far away from my father because we had a special bond. But all I knew was I wanted to make my father proud of me! I know in my life growing up I've made mistakes, I didn't always make the right choices and I had my daughter at a young age (19) I'm not perfect what so ever but I do have a good heart! I will always remain humble and just want to show the world no matter how bad ur struggling or whatever it is your going through in life, stay strong, pray, keep grinding, focus on YOU An ur goals because u never know what god will bring your way, he will definitely surprise you! Trust me! He blessed me and opened other doors for me I never thought would be possible! And I definitely can't wait to share my journey with all of you! 🙏🏾💓 – JAY #NewBeginnings #Blessed #GodIsGood #InspireOthers
Jay is back in the game, enjoyed my small break but super excited to be back in prep with my coach @cobra1011 …need to get ready for Olympia in Vegas, I will be working at @muscletech booth so make sure you come by an say hi if u are planning on going, if anyone is interested in getting fit with me send information to this email [email protected] or send a DM to my coach @cobra1011 an he will help you get set up An ready to go with a workout/meal plan! He is the reason why I look the way I do 😌👏🏽👏🏽👏🏽 best coach in the game right now! Let's do this together! 😊💪🏽💓🙏🏾 #LetsGetFit #TeamCobra #JayFromHouston #OnlineCoachingIsAvailable
You NEVER have to prove yourself to anyone. You know exactly what you're doing and how focused you are on accomplishing your goals. Just because you don't share it, doesn't mean your life isn't popping off. You can have so many things going on for you and people will never know. In the age where everything is so public, it's refreshing to keep things private. Don't ever feel the need to be accepted or belong. Keep living your life. 🙌🏽💓✨#MyHeartIsInLA #GrindNEVERStops #CaliforniaDreaming #ProCardChasing