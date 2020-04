Jennifer Lopez και Alex Rodriguez ετοιμάζουν πρόταση εξαγοράς των New York Mets

View this post on Instagram

With everything going on right now, it felt so good to sit down and just talk a little baseball with my boys @kevburkhardt & @bighurt . ⚾️ ⚾️ ⚾️ . Technology really is amazing! We were all in different parts of the country but able to hang out together as if we were in the studio in LA. . I strongly encourage everyone to use a computer or smart phone to make a video call or FaceTime or whatever way you choose and surprise someone with a face-to-face chat today. It gave me a sense of normalcy again and I think it can do the same for you and someone you care about. ❤️