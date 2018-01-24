Jax Jones - «Breathe» ft. Ina Wroldsen (Στίχοι - Stixoi - Lyrics)

[Intro]

Dum-dum-da-da-da-da, dum-dum-da-da-da

Dum-dum-da-da-da-da, dum-dum

What you, what you gon’ do?

[Verse 1]

You’re my discretional sin

I feel you on me when I touch my skin

You got me hooked and you’re reeling me in

When I look in your eyes, I’m on the edge

[Pre-Chorus]

You’re on my mind like a song that I can’t escape

I don’t know how many da-da-dums I can take

I need to know if you’re feeling, feeling the same

Is it too late?

[Chorus]

But now it’s hard to breathe

I’m not in love, it’s just a game we do

I tell myself I’m not that into you

But I don’t wanna sleep, it’s quarter after 3

[Post-Chorus]

You’re in my head like

Dum-dum-da-da-da-da, dum-dum-da-da-da

Dum-dum-da-da-da-da, dum-dum-da-da-da

You’re in my head like

Dum-dum-da-da-da-da, dum-dum-da-da-da

Dum-dum-da-da-da-da, dum-dum-da-da-da

[Verse 2]

You’re my obsession, my truth

I come alive whenever I’m with you

And now I dialed your number again

And you come over and over, and then

[Pre-Chorus]

You’re on my mind like a song that I can’t escape

I don’t know how many da-da-dums I can take

I need to know if you’re feeling, feeling the same

Is it too late?

[Chorus]

But now it’s hard to breathe

I’m not in love, it’s just a game we do

I tell myself I’m not that into you

But I don’t wanna sleep, it’s quarter after 3

And now it’s hard to breathe

I’m not in love, it’s just a thing we make

We’re skin on skin, I need this spell to break

But I don’t wanna go and I know that you know

[Post-Chorus]

You’re in my head like

Dum-dum-da-da-da-da, dum-dum-da-da-da

Dum-dum-da-da-da-da, dum-dum-da-da-da

You’re in my head like

Dum-dum-da-da-da-da, dum-dum-da-da-da

Dum-dum-da-da-da-da

[Bridge]

And now it’s hard to breathe (thing we make)

Breathe (thing we do)

Breathe (thing we make)

Breathe

And now it’s hard to breathe (thing we make)

Breathe (thing we do)

Breathe (thing we make)

[Chorus]

I know it’s hard to breathe

I’m not in love, it’s just a game we do

I tell myself I’m not that into you

But I don’t wanna sleep, it’s quarter after 3

I know it’s hard to breathe

I’m not in love, it’s just a thing we make

Oh, we’re skin on skin, I need to this spell to break

But I don’t wanna go and I know that you know

[Post-Chorus]

You’re in my head like

Dum-dum-da-da-da-da, dum-dum-da-da-da

Dum-dum-da-da-da-da, dum-dum-da-da-da

Dum-dum-da-da-da-da, dum-dum-da-da-da

Dum-dum-da-da-da-da, dum-dum-da-da-da