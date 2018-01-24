Το ακαταμάχητο «Breathe» είναι η νέα πρόταση του Jax Jones, μετά την επιτυχία που σημείωσε στην Ελλάδα το «You Don’t Know Me».
Ο υποψήφιος για βραβείο Grammy καλλιτέχνης, τραγουδοποιός και παραγωγός Jax Jones μοιράζεται το επίσημο βίντεο που δίνει εικόνα στο νέο single «Breathe» με τη φωνή της Ina Wroldsen.
Σε σκηνοθεσία του James Slater (Major Lazer, Jamie T, Pixx), το video clip γυρίστηκε σε διάφορες έρημες τοποθεσίες του Λονδίνου αργά το βράδυ, όπως σε ένα άδειο εμπορικό κέντρο και σε ένα Μουσείο Φυσικής Ιστορίας μετά τα μεσάνυχτα. Μέρη που συνέθεσαν ένα εκπληκτικό σκηνικό για να ξεσαλώσουν οι χορευτές Shaadow Sefiroth και Shala Sarah Haruko Iwaskow.
Το «Breathe», που κυκλοφορεί από την Polydor Records / Universal Music, έχει συγκεντρώσει 20 εκατομμύρια streams έως τώρα και είναι το τραγούδι με τα περισσότερα shazams στο Ηνωμένο Βασίλειο και στη Γερμανία εδώ και δύο εβδομάδες.
Μετά την επιτυχία των singles «You Don’t Know Me» με τη RAYE, που σκαρφάλωσε έως το Top 10 στο διεθνές Airplay Chart της Ελλάδας και το «Instruction» με την Demi Lovato και τη Stefflon Don, ο 30χρονος Άγγλος αποκτά ξανά έντονη παρουσία στα ελληνικά ραδιόφωνα.
Οι συνεργάτες που επιλέγει ο Jax Jones συνεχίζουν να τον ξεχωρίζουν από τα υπόλοιπα dance hits, αφού έχει συμπράξει προηγουμένως με καλλιτέχνες όπως η Demi Lovato, η Stefflon Don και η υποψήφια για το «BBC Sound» του 2017, RAYE.
Με τη φωνή της Νορβηγίδας hitmaker Ina Wroldsen, που έχει πουλήσει πάνω από 20 εκατομμύρια singles ως δημιουργός με τον Calvin Harris («How Deep Is Your Love», το οποίο και τραγούδησε), τους Clean Bandit («Symphony»), τον Rag’n’Bone Man («Human») κ.ά., το «Breathe» είναι ένα εθιστικό house τραγούδι, που μπορεί να τον οδηγήσει τον Jax Jones σε ακόμα μεγαλύτερη παγκόσμια απήχηση.
[Intro]
Dum-dum-da-da-da-da, dum-dum-da-da-da
Dum-dum-da-da-da-da, dum-dum
What you, what you gon’ do?
[Verse 1]
You’re my discretional sin
I feel you on me when I touch my skin
You got me hooked and you’re reeling me in
When I look in your eyes, I’m on the edge
[Pre-Chorus]
You’re on my mind like a song that I can’t escape
I don’t know how many da-da-dums I can take
I need to know if you’re feeling, feeling the same
Is it too late?
[Chorus]
But now it’s hard to breathe
I’m not in love, it’s just a game we do
I tell myself I’m not that into you
But I don’t wanna sleep, it’s quarter after 3
[Post-Chorus]
You’re in my head like
Dum-dum-da-da-da-da, dum-dum-da-da-da
Dum-dum-da-da-da-da, dum-dum-da-da-da
You’re in my head like
Dum-dum-da-da-da-da, dum-dum-da-da-da
Dum-dum-da-da-da-da, dum-dum-da-da-da
[Verse 2]
You’re my obsession, my truth
I come alive whenever I’m with you
And now I dialed your number again
And you come over and over, and then
[Pre-Chorus]
You’re on my mind like a song that I can’t escape
I don’t know how many da-da-dums I can take
I need to know if you’re feeling, feeling the same
Is it too late?
[Chorus]
But now it’s hard to breathe
I’m not in love, it’s just a game we do
I tell myself I’m not that into you
But I don’t wanna sleep, it’s quarter after 3
And now it’s hard to breathe
I’m not in love, it’s just a thing we make
We’re skin on skin, I need this spell to break
But I don’t wanna go and I know that you know
[Post-Chorus]
You’re in my head like
Dum-dum-da-da-da-da, dum-dum-da-da-da
Dum-dum-da-da-da-da, dum-dum-da-da-da
You’re in my head like
Dum-dum-da-da-da-da, dum-dum-da-da-da
Dum-dum-da-da-da-da
[Bridge]
And now it’s hard to breathe (thing we make)
Breathe (thing we do)
Breathe (thing we make)
Breathe
And now it’s hard to breathe (thing we make)
Breathe (thing we do)
Breathe (thing we make)
[Chorus]
I know it’s hard to breathe
I’m not in love, it’s just a game we do
I tell myself I’m not that into you
But I don’t wanna sleep, it’s quarter after 3
I know it’s hard to breathe
I’m not in love, it’s just a thing we make
Oh, we’re skin on skin, I need to this spell to break
But I don’t wanna go and I know that you know
[Post-Chorus]
You’re in my head like
Dum-dum-da-da-da-da, dum-dum-da-da-da
Dum-dum-da-da-da-da, dum-dum-da-da-da
Dum-dum-da-da-da-da, dum-dum-da-da-da
Dum-dum-da-da-da-da, dum-dum-da-da-da