Jason Derulo - «Tip Toe» ft. French Montana (Στίχοι - Stixoi - Lyrics)

[Verse 1: Jason Derulo]

Big fat thang, overflowing

Skinny tight dress, couldn’t hold it

Way too thick like it’s swollen

Girl, you’re too bad and you know it

When you drop down, lose focus

When that thing clap, that’s a bonus

Back at lookin’ appetizing

Back at that food, it’s a crisis

[Pre-Chorus]

Bring that body my way

Can’t take it off my brain

Look like you do ballet (yeah)

[Chorus]

Hold tight when you tiptoe

Shake something when you tiptoe

Don’t brace when you push that back

Left, right, do it just like that

Hold tight when you tiptoe

[Verse 2]

Ayo, God blessed you from behind (I do)

One hand up like the Heisman (touchdown)

First class seat when you’re riding (oh yeah)

Wine that thing like it’s spineless

[Pre-Chorus]

Bring that body my way (my way)

Can’t take it off my brain

Look like you do ballet

[Chorus]

Hold tight when you tiptoe

Shake something when you tiptoe

Don’t brace when you push that back

Left, right, do it just like that

Hold tight when you tiptoe

[Bridge]

Wine for me darling

When you move your spine it’s amazing

Now, why just wine for me darling

[Verse 3]

One, trying to figure out who to give your love to

Two, racing like a freak ’til quarter past

Three, You know you’re the one I’ve been looking for

[Verse 4]

Left cheek, right cheek

Left cheek, right cheek

Left cheek, right cheek

Left cheek, right cheek (aye, aye)

Tiptoe

Tiptoe

Chains on, got me lookin’ like a disco

Who that be? In that drop [Bemo-sari?] (skrrt)

Who that be? Blowin’ gas out the ‘Rari (sk-skrrt)

French vanilla smooth like a honey, yeah, wine it

I sneak up from behind, «what’s you name?»

«Whats your sign?» (huh)

Wind for me, darling

«You wanna’ dock, yeah, or fly out?»

Wind for me, darling

Baby, «wanna’ lease, rent, or buy out?»

Wind for me darling

That money keep blowin’, swat, shorty tiptoe’n

Got your left cheek showin’, mama

Tip…(huh)

[Pre-Chorus]

Bring that body my way (my way)

Can’t take it off my brain

Look like you do ballet

[Chorus]

Hold tight when you tiptoe

Shake something when you tiptoe

Don’t brace when you push that back

Left, right, do it just like that

Hold tight when you tip toe

[Outro]

Hold tight when you..

Wine for me darling

When you move your spine it’s amazing

Now, why just wine for me darling

One-time, two-time for the DJ

Tiptoe