Τα μοναδικά χαρακτηριστικά του Jason Derulo και του French Montana συνδυάζονται στο ίδιο τραγούδι.
Δύο αγαπημένοι καλλιτέχνες του ελληνικού κοινού συμπράττουν στο ίδιο τραγούδι. Ο Jason Derulo καλεί τον French Montana στο «Tip Toe».
Έπειτα από τη επιτυχία που σημείωσε στην Ελλάδα και διεθνώς το «Swalla», μια συνεργασία με την απόλυτη Nicki Minaj και τον ανερχόμενο Ty Dolla $ign και με ιστορικό hits όπως τα «Wiggle» με τον Snoop Dogg, «Get Ugly», «Want To Want Me» κ.ά., ο 28χρονος τραγουδιστής, τραγουδοποιός και χορευτής πρότεινε ένα ακόμη τραγούδι στις αρχές του φθινοπώρου.
Το «If I’m Lucky» έχει κερδίσει έδαφος στα ελληνικά ραδιόφωνα αυτό το διάστημα και είναι ο δεύτερος προπομπός από το επόμενο άλμπουμ του Jason Derulo με τον τίτλο «777», το οποίο προγραμματίζεται να κυκλοφορήσει από την Warner Bros. Records εντός του τρέχοντος έτους.
Η διαδρομή προς τον πέμπτο δίσκο του Αμερικανού, που έχει πουλήσει πάνω από τριάντα εκατομμύρια singles στην καριέρα του, συνεχίζεται με το «Tip Toe».
Ο Jason Derulo ενώνει δυνάμεις με τον French Montana, τον 33χρονο ράπερ που έχει κατακτήσει τα charts σε πολλές χώρες τον πλανήτη με την επιτυχία του «Unforgettable». Το video clip γυρίστηκε εν πλω την ημέρα των 28ων γενεθλίων του Jason Desrouleaux, όπως ονομάζεται πραγματικά, στις 21 Σεπτεμβρίου.
Ο French Montana αποδεικνύεται ως ένας από τους πιο περιζήτητους καλλιτέχνες της hip-hop αυτή τη στιγμή, καθώς το «Tip Toe» είναι το πέμπτο(!) τραγούδι στο οποίο εμφανίζεται τον τελευταία καιρό. Έχει προηγηθεί το «Dirty Sexy Money» του David Guetta και του Afrojack με την Charli XCX, το «Boom Boom» του RedOne με τον Daddy Yankee και την Dinah Jane, το remix του «He Like That» των Fifth Harmony και το «No I Love Yous» της Era Istrefi.
[Verse 1: Jason Derulo]
Big fat thang, overflowing
Skinny tight dress, couldn’t hold it
Way too thick like it’s swollen
Girl, you’re too bad and you know it
When you drop down, lose focus
When that thing clap, that’s a bonus
Back at lookin’ appetizing
Back at that food, it’s a crisis
[Pre-Chorus]
Bring that body my way
Can’t take it off my brain
Look like you do ballet (yeah)
[Chorus]
Hold tight when you tiptoe
Shake something when you tiptoe
Don’t brace when you push that back
Left, right, do it just like that
Hold tight when you tiptoe
[Verse 2]
Ayo, God blessed you from behind (I do)
One hand up like the Heisman (touchdown)
First class seat when you’re riding (oh yeah)
Wine that thing like it’s spineless
[Pre-Chorus]
Bring that body my way (my way)
Can’t take it off my brain
Look like you do ballet
[Chorus]
Hold tight when you tiptoe
Shake something when you tiptoe
Don’t brace when you push that back
Left, right, do it just like that
Hold tight when you tiptoe
[Bridge]
Wine for me darling
When you move your spine it’s amazing
Now, why just wine for me darling
[Verse 3]
One, trying to figure out who to give your love to
Two, racing like a freak ’til quarter past
Three, You know you’re the one I’ve been looking for
[Verse 4]
Left cheek, right cheek
Left cheek, right cheek
Left cheek, right cheek
Left cheek, right cheek (aye, aye)
Tiptoe
Tiptoe
Chains on, got me lookin’ like a disco
Who that be? In that drop [Bemo-sari?] (skrrt)
Who that be? Blowin’ gas out the ‘Rari (sk-skrrt)
French vanilla smooth like a honey, yeah, wine it
I sneak up from behind, «what’s you name?»
«Whats your sign?» (huh)
Wind for me, darling
«You wanna’ dock, yeah, or fly out?»
Wind for me, darling
Baby, «wanna’ lease, rent, or buy out?»
Wind for me darling
That money keep blowin’, swat, shorty tiptoe’n
Got your left cheek showin’, mama
Tip…(huh)
[Pre-Chorus]
Bring that body my way (my way)
Can’t take it off my brain
Look like you do ballet
[Chorus]
Hold tight when you tiptoe
Shake something when you tiptoe
Don’t brace when you push that back
Left, right, do it just like that
Hold tight when you tip toe
[Outro]
Hold tight when you..
Wine for me darling
When you move your spine it’s amazing
Now, why just wine for me darling
One-time, two-time for the DJ
Tiptoe