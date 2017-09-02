Jason Derulo - «If I’m Lucky» (Στίχοι - Stixoi - Lyrics)

[Verse 1]

Who are you to say, that I didn’t love you?

‘Cause I didn’t love the way you wanted

And who am I to blame?

When I didn’t trust you enough to let you in the way I wanted

Stop, okay

[Pre-Chorus]

Vodka on my lips

Took too many drinks

Makes me reminisce all the way down

To my happy place, you’re my happy place

I can’t handle us now

[Chorus]

If I’m lucky I’ll meet ya, flip side of the graveyard

‘Cause things didn’t work out in this life, but someday

If I’m lucky I’ll met ya, head in the high water

‘Cause things didn’t work out in this life, but maybe

If I’m lucky, eh

If I’m lucky, eh

Get your loving

‘Cause things didn’t work out in this life, but someday

[Verse 2]

Who am I to say, that it wasn’t good, baby?

Just thinkin’ bout our loving give me chills up and down my spine

I dare you not to miss me

‘Cause what we had was more than just a thrill

Stop, okay

[Pre-Chorus]

Vodka on my lips

Took too many drinks

Makes me reminisce all the way down

To my happy place, you’re my happy place

I can’t handle us now

[Chorus]

If I’m lucky I’ll meet ya, flip side of the graveyard

‘Cause things didn’t work out in this life, but someday

If I’m lucky I’ll met ya, head in the high water

‘Cause things didn’t work out in this life, but maybe

If I’m lucky

If I’m lucky (if I’m lucky)

Get your love in sweet safe, ’cause I really miss it babe

‘Cause things didn’t work out in this life, but someday

[Post-Chorus]

I’m selfish for you

I’m selfish for you

[Chorus]

If I’m lucky I’ll meet ya, on the flip side of the graveyard

‘Cause things didn’t work out in this life, but someday

If I’m lucky I’ll met ya, head in the high water

‘Cause things didn’t work out in this life, but maybe

If I’m lucky (if I’m lucky, baby)

If I’m lucky (if I’m lucky, baby)

I’ll get your love in

‘Cause things didn’t work out in this life, but someday

[Post-Chorus]

I’m selfish for you

I’m selfish for you

And only you, baby