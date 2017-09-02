Τυχερός ελπίζει να σταθεί ο Jason Derulo και να συνεχίσει την επιτυχία μετά το «Swalla».
Ο Jason Derulo κυριάρχησε την άνοιξη και το καλοκαίρι με το «Swalla», μία συνεργασία με τη Nicki Minaj και τον Ty Dolla $ign και τώρα έχει ως στόχο να πάει ακόμη υψηλότερα αυτό το φθινόπωρο με το καινούριο single «If I’m Lucky».
Το τραγούδι είναι η νέα γεύση από πέμπτο studio άλμπουμ του τραγουδιστή με γενικό τίτλο «777» που θα κυκλοφορήσει στο μέλλον και συνοδεύεται από ένα lyric video γεμάτο ενέργεια και χορό.
Με πρωταγωνιστή τον ίδιο τον Jason Derulo, πλαισιωμένο από μία στρατιά χορευτών, το lyric video του «If I’m Lucky» στηρίζεται στη χορογραφία και σε μία ζόμπι θεματολογία.
Ο 28χρονος Αμερικανός ενθουσιάζει το θεατή με τις ακαταμάχητες χορευτικές κινήσεις του, ενώ το επίσημο video clip θα ακολουθήσει στη συνέχεια.
«(Το τραγούδι) προέρχεται από τις προηγούμενες σχέσεις που νομίζετε ότι τα περισσότερα πράγματα είναι καλά, αλλά για κάποιο λόγο ή άλλον, τα πράγματα απλά δε δουλεύουν. Είναι κάποιοι που είναι πραγματικά συμβατοί με εσένα, αλλά για κάποιο λόγο απλά δε δουλεύει. Ας ελπίσουμε ότι αυτή η κατάσταση μπορεί να καρποφορήσει στην επόμενη ζωή.», σχολίασε ο Jason Derulo στο «Billboard» για την έμπνευση πίσω από το «If I’m Lucky».
[Verse 1]
Who are you to say, that I didn’t love you?
‘Cause I didn’t love the way you wanted
And who am I to blame?
When I didn’t trust you enough to let you in the way I wanted
Stop, okay
[Pre-Chorus]
Vodka on my lips
Took too many drinks
Makes me reminisce all the way down
To my happy place, you’re my happy place
I can’t handle us now
[Chorus]
If I’m lucky I’ll meet ya, flip side of the graveyard
‘Cause things didn’t work out in this life, but someday
If I’m lucky I’ll met ya, head in the high water
‘Cause things didn’t work out in this life, but maybe
If I’m lucky, eh
If I’m lucky, eh
Get your loving
‘Cause things didn’t work out in this life, but someday
[Verse 2]
Who am I to say, that it wasn’t good, baby?
Just thinkin’ bout our loving give me chills up and down my spine
I dare you not to miss me
‘Cause what we had was more than just a thrill
Stop, okay
[Pre-Chorus]
Vodka on my lips
Took too many drinks
Makes me reminisce all the way down
To my happy place, you’re my happy place
I can’t handle us now
[Chorus]
If I’m lucky I’ll meet ya, flip side of the graveyard
‘Cause things didn’t work out in this life, but someday
If I’m lucky I’ll met ya, head in the high water
‘Cause things didn’t work out in this life, but maybe
If I’m lucky
If I’m lucky (if I’m lucky)
Get your love in sweet safe, ’cause I really miss it babe
‘Cause things didn’t work out in this life, but someday
[Post-Chorus]
I’m selfish for you
I’m selfish for you
[Chorus]
If I’m lucky I’ll meet ya, on the flip side of the graveyard
‘Cause things didn’t work out in this life, but someday
If I’m lucky I’ll met ya, head in the high water
‘Cause things didn’t work out in this life, but maybe
If I’m lucky (if I’m lucky, baby)
If I’m lucky (if I’m lucky, baby)
I’ll get your love in
‘Cause things didn’t work out in this life, but someday
[Post-Chorus]
I’m selfish for you
I’m selfish for you
And only you, baby