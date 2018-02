James Bay - «Wild Love» (Στίχοι - Lyrics)

[Verse 1]

Don’t know what to say to you now

Standing right in front of you

Don’t know how to fade in and out

Don’t know how to play it cool

Losing a little guard, let it down

We don’t have to think it through

We’ve got to let go

[Chorus]

I wanna give you wild love

The kind that never slows down

I wanna take you high up

Let our hearts be the only sound

I wanna go where the lights burn low and you’re only mine

I wanna give you wild love

[Verse 2]

Tried to call you, to feel you close

From a runway in Tokyo

Let’s leave the atmosphere, disappear

There’s always something left to loose

[Chorus]

But I wanna give you wild love

The kind that never slows down

I wanna take you high up

Let our hearts be the only sound

I wanna go where the lights burn low and you’re only mine

I wanna give you wild love

I wanna give you wild love

[Bridge]

(I wanna give you wild love)

(I wanna give you wild love)

Let’s be reckless, unaffected

Running out until we’re breathless

Let’s be hopeful, don’t get broken

And stay caught up in the moment

[Chorus]

But I wanna give you wild love

The kind that never slows down

I wanna take you high up

Let our hearts be the only sound

I wanna go where the lights burn low and you’re only mine

I wanna give you wild love

I wanna give you wild love

[Outro]

Give you wild love

Wild love

Wild love

Wild love